Envestnet CEO Jud Bergman and Wife Killed in Car Accident After 'Impaired' Driver Drives the Wrong Way

Four people are dead after a tragic car accident in Northern California.

Jud Bergman, the founder of Chicago-based wealth management company Envestnet, and his wife, Mary Miller, were riding in a taxi cab early Thursday morning on California’s Highway 101 in the San Francisco area when someone described as an “impaired” driver, traveling in the wrong direction, collided with the car they were in.

No one survived the crash.

The taxi driver has been identified as San Carlos resident Berkant Ahmed, 42, according to ABC7, and the other driver has been identified as 34-year-old Hillsborough resident Emilie Ross.

The Chicago Tribune reported on Friday that the accident took place at about 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, just after the CHP received multiple calls about a car driving on the wrong side of the road. Ross was driving a Volkswagon sedan, going south on northbound lanes of the highway. All lanes of the highway were closed for hours following the wreck.

CHP Officer Bert Diaz told ABC7 that the CHP “did get multiple calls with multiple locations Northbound 101 at the 280 split. It is very possible it could’ve been traveling for quite some time.”

Diaz added to the outlet that because of curves in the road in that area, it can be difficult to see other vehicles: “It does kind of go up on a crest, and a slight right turn. Even if that vehicle was traveling at freeway speed, it would have been hard to see.”

ABC7 reported that the CHP is investigating the crash and that because one of the passengers in the taxi was ejected from the car, they are looking into whether or not the Bergmans were wearing seat belts.

Jud Bergman was the founder, chairman and CEO of Envestnet, “a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness,” according to the company’s LinkedIn.

Envestnet released a statement on Friday confirming his and Mary’s deaths.

“It is with immeasurable sadness that we share the news that Jud Bergman, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, passed away as the result of a terrible car accident on Thursday, Oct. 3,” the statement said. “His wife, Mary Miller, also sadly perished in this tragedy. As Envestnet’s founder, Jud was a remarkable leader whose vision, brilliance and drive built the foundation for Envestnet’s success.”

“We extend our most heartfelt condolences to Jud and Mary’s family,” the statement continued. “Our thoughts are with them at this most difficult time. Jud’s spirit will forever be the foundation of Envestnet.”

Jud founded the company in 1999, and Envestnet’s statement praised him for being able to keep up with changes in the industry.

“As the industry evolved, Jud’s vision grew, but he was always focused on the end result for the investor, which was enhancing financial wellness and helping advisors drive better financial outcomes and improve lives,” the statement said.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Jud and Mary’s marriage was their second for both of them and that they shared seven children between them.

Two of Jud’s children with his late wife Susan, Natalie and Elliott, make up the indie band Wild Belle. The band was scheduled to perform with Incubus at the Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, but announced on Twitter that they would not be performing “due to unforeseen circumstance.”