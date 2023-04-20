Entrepreneur Spending $2 Million to Reverse Aging Left Fiancée After Breast Cancer Diagnosis: Lawsuit

Bryan Johnson is denying claims made in a lawsuit brought by his former fiancée, Taryn Southern, including that he forced her out of the home they shared when she was getting cancer treatments

By Laura Barcella
Published on April 20, 2023 05:17 PM
Taryn Southern, Bryan Johnson
Taryn Southern, Bryan Johnson. Photo: Xavier Collin/Shutterstock, Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A wealthy entrepreneur, who's spending millions to reverse the aging process and have the body of an 18-year-old, has been accused by his former fiancée of leaving her after she was diagnosed with breast cancer and had given up a lucrative career to focus on his pursuits and their relationship, according to a lawsuit.

Software entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, 45, and actress and content creator Taryn Southern, 36, had a whirlwind romance, according to a suit she filed in October 2021 and obtained by PEOPLE.

Southern recalls in the document how her former fiancé swept her off her feet, taking her on lavish vacations, planning a forever future, and even dubbing her "Mrs. Johnson" within weeks of their meeting in 2016.

By March 2018, the pair were living together in Venice, Calif., and engaged to be married. Johnson promised to "take care of her, financially and medically, for the rest of her life," she claims.

However, "a lifelong partnership with ... Johnson came with a steep price," Southern's attorneys allege in the complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

"While repeatedly telling Ms. Southern to stop worrying about money and promising to take care of her for the rest of her life," reads the document, "Johnson demanded Ms. Southern's devotion of her time and creative energy to his personal needs and professional aspirations."

This, Southern's attorneys claim, left her "financially dependent" on her former fiancé when she was diagnosed with stage III breast cancer.

In October 2019 while Southern underwent chemotherapy, radiation and other treatments, Johnson demanded that she move out of the home they had shared for three years, according to the lawsuit.

By that point, Southern allegedly had "no independent source of steady income" to pay her growing medical bills, the filing states. She claims in the suit that Johnson pressured her to give up her career and instead devote her time to working for him, for free, on branding, business development, speech-writing, and film production.

"Johnson then took advantage of Ms. Southern's weakened and vulnerable state and repeatedly leveraged his power and financial control over Ms. Southern to try to get her to give up her rights and the promises she was entitled to: financial security and stability in the future and,
specifically, to share in the anticipated success of his start-up company," reads the complaint.

Southern has requested a jury trial and seeks millions in damages for emotional distress and financial losses, court records show.

When reached by PEOPLE, David Grimes, one of Southern's lawyers, did not comment due to the ongoing litigation.

Johnson — whose "Project Blueprint" aims to reverse the aging process in every organ in his body, reportedly with the help of more than 30 doctors and at a cost of at least $2 million this year — responded to his former fiancée's lawsuit on Monday.

In the document, also reviewed by PEOPLE, Johnson alleges that Southern's "threadbare" claims are baseless, and that he doesn't owe her a dime.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the response to his ex's myriad allegations, Johnson says Southern's claims are not only entirely false, but that she missed the two-year statute of limitations to file her claims.

He also claims she isn't owed any damages whatsoever and that she continued to maintain a relationship with him for "several months" after all the alleged events in Southern's suit took place.

"Throughout this time, she never raised any concerns," Johnson's attorneys state in the response. After their relationship ended, Southern "re-initiated contact with Mr. Johnson to request money, but again did not allege that he had any legal obligations to her," the response continues.

Johnson has asked the court to dismiss Southern's complaint and to compel her to pay his legal fees.

PEOPLE also reached out to Johnson's legal team but did not immediately receive a response.

Related Articles
Steven Tyler attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Steven Tyler Denies All Claims in Sexual Assault Lawsuit as Lawyer Accuses Him of 'Gaslighting'
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Inglourious Basterds premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2009 in Cannes, France
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Relationship: A Look Back
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 31: Erica Herman and Tiger Woods look on prior to the match between Anett Kontaveit of Estonia and Serena Williams of the United States in their Women's Singles Second Round match on Day Three of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods Rejects Claims of Sexual Assault in Filing, Calling Erica Herman a 'Jilted Ex-Girlfriend'
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Lawsuit Against Tiger Woods Reveals Ups and Downs with Ex-Girlfriend Erica Herman: All the Details
ashley morgan smithline and marilyn manson
Marilyn Manson Accuser Ashley Smithline Says Her Previous Claims of Sexual Abuse Against Rocker Are 'False'
tiger woods and his ex-girlfriend erica herman
Tiger Woods' Ex Says He Owes Her $30 Million for Locking Her Out of His Home Following Their Breakup
Presidents Cup - Round Two
Tiger Woods Feels Ex Erica Herman's Lawsuit is 'Another Shakedown,' Source Says: 'It Terrifies Him'
Michael Darby Sues Candiace Dillard Bassett
'RHOP' 's Michael Darby Sues Candiace-Dillard Bassett for $2 Million Over 'Insulting' Oral Sex Allegations
Former Golf Club Employee Files $15M Lawsuit, Alleges Wealthy Members Groped and Kissed Her. Courtesy: Raymond Babaian, Valiant Law
Former Beverage Cart Attendant 'Forced' to Endure Sexual Harassment by Wealthy Golf Club Members: Lawsuit
Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks at the "Hillary" press conference during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 25, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images); Donald Trump prepares to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. CPAC began in 1974, and is a conference that brings together and hosts conservative organizations, activists, and world leaders in discussing current events and future political agendas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Judge Fines Donald Trump Nearly $1M for 'Frivolous' Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been digitally retouched) Marilyn Manson arrives at 'The Art Of Elysium's 13th Annual Celebration - Heaven' at Hollywood Palladium on January 04, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
New Marilyn Manson Accuser Files Lawsuit Claiming Years of Sexual Violence That Began at 16
Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson
Esmé Bianco and Marilyn Manson Agree to Settle 2021 Sexual Assault Lawsuit
(FILES) In this file undated handout photo taken at an undisclosed location and released on August 9, 2021 by the United States District Couty for the Southern District of New York shows (L-R) Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell posing for a photo. - Disgraced former socialite Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed in a jailhouse interview with a UK broadcaster that a decades-old photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm around his sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre's waist and Maxwell standing next to them -- said to have been taken in London in 2001 -- is "fake". Maxwell, is imprisoned in a Florida penitentiary after her conviction and 20-year sentence for helping late financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse girls. (Photo by Handout / US District Court - Southern District of New York (SDNY) / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (Photo by HANDOUT/US District Court - Southern Dis/AFP via Getty Images)
Ghislaine Maxwell Claims Infamous Picture of Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre Is 'Fake'
Bryan Johnson
Wealthy Entrepreneur Reversed His Biological Age with a $2 Million Treatment Program
Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, seen speaking during the American Conservative Union's Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, MD.
Herschel Walker Staffer Who Accused Prominent GOP Lobbyist of Groping Him Files Lawsuit
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie Calls Brad Pitt's Winery Lawsuit 'Part of a Problematic Pattern' in New Court Filing