Texas Man Proposes After Lost Engagement Ring Is Found in Tornado Debris: 'Light In a Very Dark Moment'

A junior college softball team helped Dakota Hudson and Lauren Patterson search through the rubble after a tornado ripped through Lamar County and destroyed their home

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 14, 2022 05:47 PM
Engagement Ring Found in Lamar County Tornado Debris
Photo: Lauren Patterson/facebook

Dakota Hudson and his girlfriend, Lauren Patterson, have found a reason to smile after disaster struck.

According to news station KXII, the couple's house was destroyed when a tornado ripped through Lamar County last week.

To make matters worse, Hudson had hidden an engagement ring in the home while waiting for the perfect time to propose to Patterson. After the storm, Hudson didn't think he would see the ring again.

"Needle in a haystack doesn't come close to what we were looking for," Hudson told NBC affiliate KXAS.

But Patterson didn't mind, she was just happy they survived the tornado. "We just held onto each other and we prayed," Patterson said of the frightening experience, according to FOX 4 News. "The house began to lift. You could hear the creaking of the house as it pulled up off the slab."

Engagement Ring Found in Lamar County Tornado Debris
Shelby Shelton/facebook

After the storm passed, Hudson had to break the news about the ring to his girlfriend. "I told her, I was like, 'I lost your engagement ring and your wedding band,' and she told me it was alright," he recalled to KXII. "All she needed was me."

When the Paris Junior College softball team arrived at the debris-filled area where the house once stood, they players offered to help the couple clean up and search for the ring.

"When you tell 20 girls someone is going to get engaged if they find a ring, they are going to find it," Hudson told KXII.

Despite the odds, softball player Kate Rainey found the jewelry buried two inches underground.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Shelby Shelton/facebook
C: Caption . PHOTO: Kate Rainey/facebook
R: Caption . PHOTO: Shelby Shelton/facebook

"I was just kind of digging through the mud in this certain particular spot, and I kept digging there," Rainey told the outlet. "I don't know why — I felt led to dig right there, and I found a little piece of a metal circle, and it was not metal. It was gold."

She added: "I didn't believe it. When I found it, I was like, 'there's no way I just found it.'"

The team had searched for hours before Rainey's discovery.

With the ring back in his possession, Hudson wasted no time proposing to his sweetheart, with the softball team there to see.

"Making it through a tornado, what else am I going to wait for," Hudson joked, FOX 4 News reported.

"Finally, you had a moment to smile, and it was a real smile," Patterson told KXII. "It was a very surreal moment. I couldn't have asked for a better proposal."

RELATED VIDEO: Woman's Diamond Ring Recovered from River After Falling from Husband's Pocket: 'It's Never Coming off Again'

According to KXAS, the couple is staying in a hotel and is planning to rebuild their home on the same property.

"This was the light in a very dark moment," Patterson said of finding their ring in the rubble. "And it is still a dark moment, but this has given us reason to breathe and smile a little."

Related Articles
Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like ‘Lava’
Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'
San Bernardino County Fire/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CilfEUtpmle/. Dog Reunited w/ Fam
California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide
Indiana Woman Dies After Flood Washes Away Her Home
Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve 
Reporting on Hurricane Ian's Devastation from the Field, I Was Struck by Floridians' Will, Faith and Resolve
francesca teal
Mass. Man Spends Days Searching Sea for Stranger's Missing Wedding Ring — and He Finds It!
Madix the cat, who was found in the rubble of Gibson's Mayfield, Ky. office building nine days after a tornado
Kentucky Cat Miraculously Found Alive Under Rubble 9 Days After Deadly Tornado Hit Town
engagement ring found
Woman Cries Tears of Joy as Reporter Surprises Her with Lost Engagement Ring: 'You're Kidding Me!'
Tornado damage
See Heartbreaking Photos of the Tornado Devastation in Kentucky, Illinois and More States
rod clark
Iowa Man Dies in Tornado While Shielding Wife in Bathtub: A 'Real-Life Hero'
Steve and Grayson Gunn
2 on Hunting Trip — Including Boy, 12 — Found Dead as Family Searches for Dad After Tenn. Tornado
Tornado damage
Ky. Tornado Survivors Speak Out as Death Toll Hits 64: 'I Kept Praying, Please Let Me Get to My Kids'
Couple Gets Engaged After Authorities Save Ring from Car Fire https://www.facebook.com/WilliamsonFireRescue/posts/3322237161379085 CR Williamson Fire Rescue
Man Proposes to High School Sweetheart After Engagement Ring Survives Car Fire: 'A Sign'
new orleans tornado
At Least 1 Dead, Several Others Injured After Devastating Tornado Rips Through New Orleans
Jason Crabb
Jason Crabb Invites Kentucky Tornado Victim and Viral Piano Player Jordan Baize to Play the Opry
Clayton Cope
Remembering Victims of Deadly Tornado Outbreak: Navy Veteran, 'Loving' Grandma of 4 and More
Bolger family
'Strong-as-Hell' Mom Is 'Surrounded by Love' After Losing Her Husband and 2 of 3 Kids in Iowa Tornado