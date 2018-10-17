EMTs Help Dying Woman Fulfill Her Last Wish — to See a Lighthouse for the First Time

While in hospice care with her last days drawing closer, 55-year-old Laura Mullins needed help to fulfill one of her final wishes.

After declining further medical assistance to extend her life, Mullins told one of her nurses at Kindred Hospice in Massachusetts that she had always wanted to see a lighthouse in person, according to CBS. Mullins, an Ohio native, had adorned her room at the hospice center with statuettes and photographs of the beacons, but had never seen one of the structures in person, and had no family in the area who would take her, the outlet said.

Her nurse, Beverly Bellegarde, reached out to Brewster Ambulance Service to see if they would be willing to help Mullins achieve her wish, and EMTs Brian Costa and Era Koroveshi answered the call, according to CBS.

“These EMTs didn’t have to do this. They could have said no,” Johnathon Bobbit-Miller, a paramedic and public relations contact for the ambulance service, told the news outlet. “They felt compelled to make this wish come true.”

On Monday, the EMTs transported Mullins an hour from Kindred Hospice to the 200-year-old Scituate Lighthouse. Once there, they took her right up to the tower so she could touch it as she rested in her stretcher, CBS reported.

“She asked if she could see both the lighthouse and the harbor, she said that she could hear the waves,” Bobbit-Miller told CBS. “Her face was glowing. She sat up and said, ‘My dream has come true.’ “

Mullins stayed there nearly an hour, as she and the EMTs enjoyed the sounds of the waves crashing in the distance. According to the Patriot-Ledger, a lighthouse worker who saw the group was so moved by their visit that he gave Mullins a postcard to take home.

“She seemed at such peace,” Bobbit-Miller told CBS. “She said, ‘I’m ready to go now.’ “

Before heading back to the hospice center, the EMTs gave Mullins one other surprise — they stopped to pick up her favorite food from McDonald’s, the Patriot-Ledger reported.

“Thank you to two of our talented EMT’s Brian Costa and Era Koriveshi for your compassionate care and making this happen today,” Brewster Ambulance Service wrote in a post on their Facebook page, which included a link to the story. “We are proud to have you a part of the team.”

Brewster Ambulance said Mullins’ ride will be free of charge.

“I could not be more proud of our Brewster team for arranging this patient’s final wish,” the ambulance service’s president, Mark Brewster, told PEOPLE. “People get into EMS to help others and that’s just what they did.”