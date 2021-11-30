'Sweetest' EMT, 28, Dies in Snowboarding Accident in New Mexico

"Those that have had the pleasure of meeting Jairo can attest to what a beautiful, special, bright person he is," a GoFundMe page for Jairo Hernandez's funeral service says

A New Mexico community is mourning the loss of a 28-year-old EMT who died while snowboarding over Thanksgiving weekend.

According to KOAT, Jairo Hernandez was snowboarding at Sipapu Ski Resort on Saturday when he was involved in a fatal accident. Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe initially said Hernandez struck a tree, but the department is still completing an investigation into the incident, KOB4 reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We do believe this was truly just an accident that caused him to die there at the mountain," Hogrefe said. "Preliminary investigation does not find any faults or omissions on the resort."

Resort officials told KOB4 that ski patrol arrived at the scene of the accident within minutes and administered aid to Hernandez, who was later pronounced dead after being transferred to a hospital. The Taos County Sheriff also confirmed to KOB4 that Hernandez was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for Hernandez's funeral, and it has raised nearly $20,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Those that have had the pleasure of meeting Jairo can attest to what a beautiful, special, bright person he is," organizers wrote. "Jairo was full of life, happiness, dancing, and laughter. His smile is still absolutely contagious and his SPIRIT was like no other."

"Jairo was one of a kind, honest, and had so much passion for his work in the ED and for life," they continued. "He was so brave and confident with his choices in the quality of life he wanted to live and the passions he envisioned for himself. During the hardest times that we have had to face as healthcare workers in the emergency department, he stayed positive, compassionate, and reminded us of our purpose."

RELATED VIDEO: TikTok Star Gabriel Salazar, 19, Dies in Fiery Car Crash After High-Speed Police Chase

Campaign donors also remembered Hernandez for his kindness and positivity.