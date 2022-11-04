Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside

A 33-year-old worker at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie was inside the freezer for several hours before his body was discovered and authorities were notified

By
Published on November 4, 2022 01:30 PM
Beigel’s bakery worker freezer death
Photo: Google Maps

An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the freezer around 3 a.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived at the bakery.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," a department spokesperson shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification."

Police say the death appears to be accidental, according to the New York Times, as local station ABC 7 reports the man's identity as Mahamadou Dansogo, a father of five children from Mali.

The NYPD's Emergency Services Unit, the fire department and the medical examiner removed the the body after the man got stuck when the equipment somehow turned on, the station reported.

David Greenberger, manager of the bakery, told reporters at ABC 7 that he was "devastated" by the loss. "The family has been notified and we extended our deepest condolences to them," he said. "Grief counselors are on the site to provide counseling and support to the family and to our employees."

The man's cause of death has yet to be determined, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the Times, adding that an autopsy would be conducted Friday.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As the paper points out, deaths from walk-in freezers are uncommon, according to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Safety and Health Statistics notes that 4,764 people died on the job in the U.S. in 2020 — and 62 deaths were caused by "exposure to temperature extremes."

Dansogo worked the night shift at the bakery, per WPIX, and his family and friends said he enjoyed the job.

The bakery, founded in 1939 in Poland, moved to Brooklyn in 1970 after two decades in Manhattan, and opened its 50,000 square foot space in Canarsie in 2016, per its website.

The company has notably claimed to have sold 100 million black-and-white cookies since 1949.

Related Articles
4 Children, 2 Adults Killed in Wisconsin Apartment Fire
4 Children, 2 Adults Killed in Wisconsin Apartment Fire: 'This Is an Absolute Tragedy'
Jasper's restaurant
Maryland Restaurant Stays Open for Hours After Woman Dies Inside Bathroom
Image
Tree Trimmer Dies After Being Pulled into Wood Chipper in California
2 Severely Decomposed Bodies Found at Former Rhode Island Mayor’s Home
2 'Severely Decomposed' Bodies Discovered by Police at Former Rhode Island Mayor's Home: Reports
Former R.I. Mayor Susan Menard Confirmed As 1 of 2 Victims Found Dead Inside Woonsocket Home
Former Mayor Susan Menard Is 1 of 2 Bodies Found Inside Her Woonsocket, R.I., Home
People ride their bikes outside of a closed John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on April 17, 2020.
Window Washer Dies After Fall Inside JFK Library in Boston, Appears to Be 'Tragic Accident'
Bessie Durham
'Loving' Janitor Found Dead in Department Store Bathroom 4 Days After She Went Missing
Dale R. Devilli
Man Found Dead Inside Kettle Cooker at Food Processing Facility: 'Our Family Is Devastated,' Says Daughter
cars on the outside in the parking lot
5-Year-Old Boy Found Dead After Being Left in a Hot Car Outside a Texas Elementary School
August 28, 2022, New York, New York, USA: August, 28, 2022 NEW YORK .New York City police responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot at Coney Island Boardwalk and West 29 Street, in the confines of the 60 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that five people sustained gunshot wounds: Victim #1 is 42-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the back, Victim #2 is a 49-year-old female with a gunshot wound in the right leg, Victim #3 a 34-year-old female with a gunshot wound in the right foot, Victim #4 is a 46-year-old male with a gunshot wound in the left leg and and Victim #5 is an unidentified adult male with a gunshot wound in the left leg. All five victims were transported by Emergency Medical personnel to NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn, where Victims #2-5 are listed in stable condition and Victim #1 was pronounced deceased. (Credit Image: © Bruce Cotler/ZUMA Press Wire)
1 Killed and 4 Wounded in a Shooting at Coney Island Beach
Neena Pacholke
Wisconsin News Anchor Neena Pacholke's Cause of Death Confirmed by Police
Great Dane
5 Great Danes Believed to Have Killed Their Owner in Northwest Iowa Ditch
Meghan Marohn
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
McDonald's Worker Shot in the Neck By Angry Customer in Brooklyn
Man in Critical Condition Following Shooting Outside of New York McDonald's
3-Year-Old Dies After Fall from 18th Floor of High-Rise Building In Chicago
3-Year-Old Dies After Falling Through Screen Window on 18th Floor of Chicago Building: Police
Police units respond on scene.
Police Fatally Shoot Person of Interest After Mass. Woman, 23, Found Dead in Pickup Truck