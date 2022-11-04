Employee Found Dead Inside Brooklyn Bakery's Walk-In Freezer After Getting Locked Inside

An employee at a Brooklyn bakery died after being locked inside a walk-in freezer early Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to a call at 8:46 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man "unconscious and unresponsive" at Beigel's Bakery in Canarsie, per the New York City Police Department's Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information. As the New York Times reports, the man got trapped in the freezer around 3 a.m., and was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders arrived at the bakery.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," a department spokesperson shared in a statement to PEOPLE. "The investigation remains ongoing at this time. The identity of the deceased is pending family notification."

Police say the death appears to be accidental, according to the New York Times, as local station ABC 7 reports the man's identity as Mahamadou Dansogo, a father of five children from Mali.

The NYPD's Emergency Services Unit, the fire department and the medical examiner removed the the body after the man got stuck when the equipment somehow turned on, the station reported.

David Greenberger, manager of the bakery, told reporters at ABC 7 that he was "devastated" by the loss. "The family has been notified and we extended our deepest condolences to them," he said. "Grief counselors are on the site to provide counseling and support to the family and to our employees."

The man's cause of death has yet to be determined, a spokesperson for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told the Times, adding that an autopsy would be conducted Friday.

As the paper points out, deaths from walk-in freezers are uncommon, according to the Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Safety and Health Statistics notes that 4,764 people died on the job in the U.S. in 2020 — and 62 deaths were caused by "exposure to temperature extremes."

Dansogo worked the night shift at the bakery, per WPIX, and his family and friends said he enjoyed the job.

The bakery, founded in 1939 in Poland, moved to Brooklyn in 1970 after two decades in Manhattan, and opened its 50,000 square foot space in Canarsie in 2016, per its website.

The company has notably claimed to have sold 100 million black-and-white cookies since 1949.