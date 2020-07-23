'Empathy'-Focused Satanic Temple Gives Money to Grads Through 'Devil's Advocate Scholarship'

Unlike the Church of Satan, the Satanic Temple does not worship Satan or believe in "the supernatural"

For recent graduates looking for that extra bit of cash to help them during their first semester of college, The Satanic Temple might be able to help them out.

On Monday, the temple began accepting applications for the “Devil’s Advocate Scholarship," which will award two 2020 high school graduates with $500 on Sept. 15.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The Satanic Temple is proud to announce its scholarship that awards students who champion individualism, free-thought, empathy, and other noble aspects of The Satanic Temple's mission to better society as they pursue higher education," the temple said in a statement posted to its website.

Recent graduates have the option of being imaginative with their applications. The temple said they will accept physical art pieces, film projects, recordings, essays and other forms of "creative expression," according to their requirements. Applicants do not have to be members of the organization to submit their materials.

"The applicant will only be judged on how their submission best exemplifies the mission of The Satanic Temple and the prompt they chose to answer," the Massachusetts-based organization said.

Image zoom The Satanic Temple in Massachusetts JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty

While the temple is commonly mistaken for the Church of Satan, The Satanic Temple does not worship Satan or believe in "the supernatural."

According to its website, The Satanic Temple encourages "benevolence and empathy," advocates for "common sense" and opposes "injustice." The organization also urges "noble pursuits."

Malcolm Jarry, the founder of The Satanic Temple, told CNN that 50 applications have already been received for the grant.

Jarry said he created the scholarship after receiving a message from a high school student asking for a letter of recommendation for a religious scholarship. When the student didn't receive it, Jarry saw it as an "opportunity to offer our own scholarship" that reflects the temple's principles.

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers' Family 'Dismayed' by the Quarterback's Comments on Religion as Their Feud Continues

"In addition to promoting our values by honoring those who engage in pro-social rugged individualism, the scholarship allows students a rare opportunity to be critical of an institution that only rewards sycophantic adulation," Jarry told CNN.