10 Emotional Wedding Day 'First Look' Videos That Will Have You in Tears

While brides and grooms look forward to embarking on a new stage of their relationship on their wedding day, most guests look forward to the first time these future newlyweds lock eyes with each other — whether that goes down right before the actual ceremony or during the bride’s walk down the aisle.

These real couples experienced those exact moments on their own big days, and we’re still attempting to recover from the sweet, emotionally charged looks of love documented in these videos.

You may want to grab a few tissues before settling in and pressing play.

1. This couple whose ‘first look’ went down at the beach.

Cry ranking: 7/10

What makes this so memorable? A combination of things, from the couple’s decision to set their video to Haley Reinhart’s cover of “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” to the groom shyly covering his face to hide his tears.

2. This couple who locked eyes at the Capitol.

Cry ranking: 5/10

What makes this so good? The build-up! The groom was anticipating a dress style similar to the one his bride was wearing. Also, his surprised expression and little hop toward his future wife are just adorable.

3. This couple who immediately started crying.

179482852

A Fairy Tale Wedding | Nicollet Island Pavilion | Kelsey & Jack from Dan West Films on Vimeo.

Cry ranking: 8/10

What makes this so good? The bride and groom burst into tears upon seeing each other. And the groom also tells his bride, “I woke up this morning — I literally jumped out of bed, I was so happy.”

4. This bride who surprised her groom in a T-Rex costume.

Cry ranking: 3/10

What makes this so good? We can’t stop tearing up from laughing.

5. This bride who made her groom stumble backwards.

Cry ranking: 7/10

What makes this so good? The groom’s blown-away expression upon seeing his bride all dressed up. And the sweet kiss they share immediately after.

6. This groom who adorably can’t keep a poker face.

Cry ranking: 5/10

What makes this so good? The groom can’t contain his emotion as he sees his bride walk down the aisle with her father. We just wish the video was longer.

7. This groom who cried uncontrollably and looked to his friends for support.

Cry ranking: 10/10

What makes this so good? He literally can’t stop crying, which makes us cry uncontrollably too. Also, shout-out to his friend, who encourages the groom to face his future wife: “Stand up … this is your moment, man. You look at your wife now.”

8. This couple who looked like they were in a dreamy music video.

Cry ranking: 5/10

What makes this so good? Even if you’re not a believer in true love, the scenic backdrop in this “first look” video is enough to make anyone tear up.

9. This groom who could not stop smiling.

Cry ranking: 6/10

What makes this so good? The groom’s expression is the definition of aww-worthy.

10. This groom who started crying before even seeing his bride.

Cry ranking: 8/10

What makes this so good? When he completely loses it upon seeing his future wife make her way down the aisle.