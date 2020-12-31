Pregnant Influencer Who Ran 'The Hidden Way' Blog Dies at 36: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

A 36-year-old mother behind a popular blog that documented her faith and family died three days before Christmas while pregnant with her fifth child.

Emily Mitchell — the creator of The Hidden Way Instagram page, which has more than 105,000 followers, and blog — was having coffee and breakfast on the morning of Dec. 22 when she "suddenly became unresponsive," a GoFundMe set up for her family explained.

Though her husband, Joseph, and other family members did their best to help until emergency personnel arrived, Mitchell and her unborn baby died.

"Our hearts are broken and her joyful presence will be greatly missed by so many," a message on the donation page read. "Em made a big impact in so many people’s lives, and this loss is incomprehensible for anyone who knew her. Our friend was a dedicated mom and wife, she had a heart for the Lord, and loved her children so dearly."

"We are confident Em is now in perfect fellowship with God," the message continued.

An online obituary described Mitchell as "a devoted wife and incredible mother to her four children" who was "beautiful inside and out." Her cause of death has not been publicly revealed, though the GoFundMe said doctors are still "working on answers for her family."

In the weeks before her passing, Mitchell posted updates to The Hidden Way that put on full display the excitement she had for the new baby, who was to join siblings Finn, Isla, Edie and Lulu.

"Number FIVE comin in hot and we are here for it," Mitchell — who shared three young daughters and a son with her husband — wrote in the caption of a picture posted Nov. 19, which showed her holding an ultrasound while seated next to Joseph. "Eleven weeks 2 days and counting."

Mitchell, who lived with her family in Rhode Island, gave another update at the end of November that showed her cradling her baby bump while surrounded by fallen leaves.

"Thirteen weeks tomorrow — sleeping like a legit fat and furry hibernating bear (read into that what you will lol), sniffing peppermint like it’s my job, craving thanksgiving leftovers, and finding out boy or girl possibly THIS WEEK," she wrote. "Should I try those old wives gender tests in stories??? I’m thinking I may need to...⁣"

Mitchell's obituary revealed she and her husband had named their unborn baby Joey.

On Dec. 8, Mitchell posted a family photo that revealed she would deliver her baby via cesarean section, which would have been the fifth time she underwent the operation.

"This will be my FIFTH C-Section. However your baby gets here, just know YOUR EXPERIENCE is valid and worthy," she wrote. "YOU are no less a mother if you needed emergency medical intervention, had a planned c-section, or an epidural. You aren’t a ‘better’ mother if you had a home birth or an unmedicated vaginal birth. And if you grew your brood through adoption or surrogacy or family blending? Those are YOUR babies and YOU SIT PROUDLY at the table of motherhood.⁣"