YouTube Star Emily Hartridge Dies at 35 in Electric Scooter Collision

YouTube star Emily Hartridge died Friday morning at the age of 35 in an electric scooter collision, CNN reported.

An announcement was made on her official Instagram account on Saturday.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” the post read.

“Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person,” the statement concluded.

In a press release, the London Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30’s was involved in a fatal crash between a truck and an electric scooter, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Guardian reported that the woman was Hartridge, and that the collision was “the first fatal collision involving an e-scooter in Britain.”

Hartridge rose to fame on social media as an influencer and YouTube star seven years ago, according to the outlet. She gained three million views a month and went on to host TV shows such as 4OD’s Oh Sh*t I’m 30.

Best known for her weekly “10 Reasons Why…” videos, Hartridge covered a range of topics from sex, relationships and life, to prove that “everything in the world could be explained with 10 reasons,” her YouTube channel states.

YouTube Creators released a statement to Twitter on Saturday in regards to her tragic death, sending well wishes her family and fans.

“We’re deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a truly talented British creator, Emily Hartridge,” the tweet read. “Our thoughts and condolences go out to all of her loved ones and fans.”

Friends and fans also took social media to honor the YouTube star.

“Deeply saddened to see this on Instagram. I met @emilyhartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia,” author and podcaster Greg Jenner wrote on Twitter. “She was funny, kind, and open-hearted. My deepest sympathies to the Hartridge family.”