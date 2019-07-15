YouTuber Emily Hartridge's Boyfriend Mourns Her in Teary Video Days After Fatal Scooter Crash

Image zoom (L-R) Emily Hartridge, Jacob Hazell Jacob Hazell/Instagram

Jake Hazell is still processing the death of girlfriend Emily Hartridge, who died last week in an electric scooter collision in London.

In an emotional video posted on Monday — two days after an announcement of her death was made on her official account — Hazell, who is also a YouTuber, thanked everyone who had reached out to him in the wake of Hartridge’s death to check on how he was doing.

“I have had so many messages from people wanting to check my wellbeing. For all those who care about my recovery, I am fine. I just wanted to say thank you for all the nice messages,” he said.

“I know Emily would have — Emily was the person who encouraged me to talk about how I was feeling. So I just wanted to put a video out here because it seems the easiest way to say thank you and let people know that I’m okay,” he said, as tears filled his voice.

Opening up about the incredible support system his girlfriend left behind, Hazell praised her “three amazing sisters and two amazing parents,” plus their partners, sharing that “they’ve been fantastic.”

“I love you all and I love Emily and I really appreciate the support, so thank you,” he added.

Throughout their relationship, the couple frequently posted sweet photos with each other online, and just four days before her death, Hartridge uploaded a YouTube video that took a humorous look at their eight-year age difference.

Titled “10 Reasons To Get a Younger Boyfriend,” the clip featured the pair acting out silly scenarios illustrating why younger boyfriends trump older mates.

“Because you’re older than them I feel like they always want to impress you all the time and as a result of that they’re very attentive,” Hartridge explained, before cutting to a clip of herself giving Hazell the kind of simple instructions you give to dogs, as he obediently followed her every command.

Less than a month before her death, Hazell shared a sweet Instagram post where he opened up about their relationship and how he was “blown away” by her when they first met.

“This is a bit of a soppy one lads, I’m sorry but…hear me out,” he wrote in June alongside a shot of the pair cuddling up together.

“Last year was an interesting one to say the least. I mean getting treated for a drug and drink problem, and then ending up in a mental health hospital shortly after I’m sure would be a rocky year for anyone,” he continued. “There were a lot of amazing experiences that came through all that though. But this one kind of tops them all…”

Once Hazell began the process of getting back on his feet, he “went for a training session” at a local gym, and after a couple of weeks, he decided to start helping out at their location in Farringdon, where Hartridge worked as a personal trainer.

“On my first day there I met @emilyhartridge,” he wrote. “She walked up and introduced herself in a really confident way, and I can honestly say I was blown away. Getting to know her has been absolutely incredible. Emily has extremely similar experiences with mental health, and has been an amazing support through my struggles with it all.”

“There’s many times in a day where I can ask myself, ‘what would have been different if I had just not gone on that last night out?’ The truth is, if I hadn’t, I’d have never met her. I’m extremely grateful that I went out that last time, and that life led me down this path,” he added, before going on to call his girlfriend “THE most down to earth, inspiring, and beautiful person, inside and out that I’ve ever met.”

Although he shared that the pair do argue from time to time, their good moments outweigh everything.

“Obviously we argue, get in strops, and all the rest of it, but when you dutch oven me in bed, because I’m a weirdo it only draws me closer to you,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to become your next flatmate, get ready for that loo seat being left up ALL THE TIME – love you 😘I had got used to going through the ups and downs of life on my own, and was pretty much ready to continue to do that for good. What a nice change it’s been having someone to share it all with x.”

News of Hartridge’s death was confirmed on Saturday.

“Hi everyone. This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once,” read a post on her official Instagram account.

“Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten. She has touched so many lives it’s hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person,” the statement concluded.

In a press release, the London Metropolitan Police said a woman in her 30s was involved in a fatal crash between a truck and an electric scooter and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Guardian reported that the woman was Hartridge and that the collision was “the first fatal collision involving an e-scooter in Britain.”