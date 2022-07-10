Elon Musk terminated the Twitter deal on Friday alleging that the company was in "breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement

Elon Musk's Sister Tosca Speaks About on-Hold Twitter Deal: 'I Would Believe That He's Going to Do It'

Tosca Musk is optimistic about her brother's ventures.

In an interview with The Sunday Times that was published on Saturday, Elon Musk's sister Tosca gave some insight into her family and her opinion on Elon's Twitter deal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A lot of people will say things are not going to work because they aren't used to taking risks," Tosca said to the outlet. "With [my family], it's like, well, no one's done it before. Doesn't mean it can't be done."

As for the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter that was terminated on Friday, Tosca said she tells people the same thing when they ask about the Tesla CEO's on-hold Twitter deal. "If he says he's going to do it I would believe that he's going to do it," she said.

MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Tosca Musk attends Passionflix's Season 3 Premiere Of "Driven" During 1st Ever PassionCon at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on May 06, 2022 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Elon Musk arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ) Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty for The Met Museum/Vogue

On Saturday, Elon, 51, made an appearance at the Allen & Co Sun Valley Conference. During the exclusive conference, the businessman talked about a range of topics, but his Twitter deal wasn't one of them, Insider reports.

In fact, in his interview with Sam Altman — CEO of the artificial intelligence company OpenAI, which Musk co-founded — Elon notably avoided the topic as a whole, Reuters reports.

Instead, Elon mostly focused on building a society on Mars and his belief in the need to boost birth rates on Earth, one source told Reuters.

"It just seems like an absolute mess," said one senior media executive to the outlet. "The guy makes his own rules … I'd hate to be Twitter, where you have to take this guy seriously."

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Elon Musk | Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In a court filing obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, Musk stated that he wants to terminate his $44 billion dollar Twitter deal, alleging that the company was in "breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement.

In the filing, Musk claims that Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media platform, and didn't give his team enough data to do their own analysis.

"Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," reads the filing.

The filing also claims that Twitter fired "two key, high-ranking employees," laid off a third of its talent acquisition team, instituted a general hiring freeze, and more without Musk's consent.

The Twitter Board says it now plans to sue Musk to ensure the deal goes through.

"We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery," the Twitter Board said in a statement provided to PEOPLE Friday.

PEOPLE has reached out to Musk's attorney for comment.

The news came nearly two months after the SpaceX CEO said that the $44 billion deal was "temporarily on hold."

On April 13, Musk shared a Reuters article that reported a recent filing by the social media platform found that "false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetizable daily active users during the first quarter."

At the time, Musk — who said he was "still committed to acquisition" — shared that his purchase was "temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 percent of users."

He went on to note that in order to get to the bottom of the issue, "my team will do a random sample of 100 followers of @twitter," and invited other social media users to do the same to "see what they discover."

Asked in a comment why he picked 100 followers, Musk wrote, "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate.

In the days that followed, tensions appeared to simmer between Twitter and Musk.

On May 14, the billionaire tweeted that "Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!"

In another message over the weekend, Musk wrote that he had "yet to see *any* analysis that has that has fake/spam/duplicates at <5%."

Then, on May 16, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal shared a lengthy thread about how the company arrived at their spam accounts estimation, a number which he stood by.

"Our estimate is based on multiple human reviews (in replicate) of thousands of accounts, that are sampled at random, consistently over time," Agrawal wrote. "We do this every quarter, and we have been doing this for many years."The CEO went on to share that each review utilized "both public and private data (eg, IP address, phone number, geolocation, client/browser signatures, what the account does when it's active…) to make a determination on each account."

"Unfortunately, we don't believe that this specific estimation can be performed externally, given the critical need to use both public and private information (which we can't share)," Agrawal wrote. "Externally, it's not even possible to know which accounts are counted as mDAUs on any given day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This tweet in particular got a rise out of Musk, who responded with a poop emoji.

"So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money?" he added. "This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter."

The following day, Musk said that he would need "proof" that less than 5 percent of Twitter's accounts are fake in order to proceed.

"My offer was based on Twitter's SEC filings being accurate," Musk wrote on Twitter. "Yesterday, Twitter's CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%. This deal cannot move forward until he does."