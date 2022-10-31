Elon Musk's Plan for Verified Twitter Accounts Is to Charge $20 a Month: Report

The new Twitter CEO has said he's revamping the platform's verification process but found a poll in which a majority of users said they wouldn't pay for a blue checkmark "interesting"

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 31, 2022 06:25 PM
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
Elon Musk. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Getty Images

Elon Musk is considering new requirements for verified Twitter users — who may have to pay for those blue checkmarks, according to a report.

The new Twitter CEO, who recently fired three of the social media platform's top executives, has indicated that he aims to restructure the platform's verification system.

The Verge reports that Musk is planning to do this by changing its optional monthly service plan, Twitter Blue.

The $4.99 a month service currently gives users additional add-ons such as a customizable navigation bar and the ability to undo a tweet. Under Musk's new direction, the price would reportedly increase to $19.99 a month and would give verified users 90 days to subscribe or lose their status, which is indicated by the coveted blue checkmarks.

While representatives from Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, Musk tweeted on Sunday that "the whole verification process is being revamped right now".

On Monday, Musk also responded to a poll by Jason Calacanis, which asked Twitter users how much they would pay a month for a blue checkmark.

By Monday evening, with more than 80% of respondents saying that they "wouldn't pay," Musk replied with one word: "Interesting."

According to The Verge, employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.

In April, Musk hinted at a desire to update the verification system by tweeting "authenticate all real humans."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The same month when Twitter first announced it had "entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired," Musk shared a statement about how he wanted to make the company "better than ever."

"Twitter has tremendous potential," he wrote, "I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."

Updated by
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

learn more
Related Articles
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Buys Twitter for $44B Following Legal Battle with Company, Fires Top Execs: Reports
Elon Musk
Elon Musk Plans to Cut 75 Percent of Twitter's Workforce If He Takes Over the Company: Report
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
After Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Some Users Fret as Others Celebrate or Post Hateful Messages
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Posts Video of Himself 'Entering Twitter' Offices with a Sink as Deadline to Close Deal Nears
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Says He's Buying Twitter to 'Help Humanity' — And Doesn't Want It to Be 'Free-for-All Hellscape'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk's Ex Justine Calls Twitter Employees' Letter Protesting Reported Staff Cuts a 'Very Bad Idea'
Elon Musk Says Kanye West’s Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over Company
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
Jack Dorsey
Jack Dorsey Beta Testing New Social App amid Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover: 'The Next Step'
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Indiana Pacers
LeBron James Says He Hopes Elon Musk Takes Uptick in Hate Speech on Twitter Report 'Very Seriously'
Elon Musk attends "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," the 2022 Costume Institute Benefit; Twitter Logo
Elon Musk Says He's 'Obviously Overpaying' in $44 Billion Twitter Deal, But Is Still 'Excited'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Is Under Federal Investigation for 'His Conduct' in $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Offers to Close His Deal to Buy Twitter If Company Drops Lawsuit Against Him
Elon Musk burnt hair fragrance
Elon Musk Says He's Sold $2M Worth of His New 'Burnt Hair' Fragrance in 24 Hours
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
Kanye West to Buy Conservative Social Platform Parler After Being Restricted on Twitter, Instagram
Elon Musk, Parag Agrawal
Elon Musk Challenges Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal to 'Public Debate' Over Fake Bots amid Legal Dispute
Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
A Timeline of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's Feud