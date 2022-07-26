“The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks,” the billionaire wrote on social media

Elon Musk Vows to 'Be Heads Down' and 'Focused on Doing Useful Things' After Denying Affair with Friend's Wife

Elon Musk is trying to keep the focus on his work, not reports about his personal life.

Shortly after the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 51, denied having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's estranged wife, Nicole Shanahan, Musk reflected on the downsides of the spotlight.

"The amount of attention on me has gone supernova, which super sucks," he wrote on Twitter Monday afternoon. "Unfortunately, even trivial articles about me generate a lot of clicks."

As for the future, the world's richest person wrote, "Will try my best to be heads down focused on doing useful things for civilization."

In response to a message from one of his followers, who told the businessman that the best solution is to "keep killing it at Tesla," Musk replied, "Good point, will do."

Musk — who has made headlines in recent months due to a range of events, including his legal battle with Twitter and welcoming twins last year with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis — most recently found himself in the news after the Wall Street Journal's story about the alleged affair.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that the billionaire's "brief affair" with Shanahan led to her divorce from the Google co-founder — as well as the end of Musk's friendship with Brin.

However, on Sunday night, Musk vehemently denied the allegations.

"This is total bs. Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk wrote of the WSJ story on Twitter. "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

In a follow-up message, Musk also claimed he hasn't "even had sex in ages (sigh)."

"Not even on the vacation?" asked a social media user, seemingly referring to Musk's recent getaway to Greece, where he was photographed spending time with friends on a luxury yacht.

"Nope," Musk replied.

Meanwhile, his mother — model, author and activist Maye Musk — has thanked some of the billionaire's friends for publicly standing by her son.

"I've know @elonmusk for 27 years and he has been a dear friend, colleague, and I owe him a lot for our friendship," Canadian engineer and entrepreneur Jeffrey Skoll wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning.



"All the while he has been doing the most important things in the world. He deserves to be treasured," Skoll added.

In another Twitter post, investor Bill Lee responded to a user who asked "why do people hate" Musk. "Fair question," Lee wrote. "Only a handful of ppl truly know him but so so so many haters."

"Thank you," Maye wrote in a tweet to Skoll and Lee. "You have been good friends of Elon over decades."

The Google co-founder filed for a dissolution of marriage from Shanahan back in early January, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Together the pair share a young daughter. Brin was previously married to 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki from 2007 to 2015, and they share son Benji, 13, and daughter Chloe, 11.

Brin cited "irreconcilable differences" in his separation from Shanahan, Business Insider first reported, noting that the pair owned joint assets but how they were to be divided was "to be determined."