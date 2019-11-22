Elon Musk Unveils New Futuristic Tesla Cybertruck — and Promptly Breaks It

Image zoom Tesla Cybertruck with shattered window

Elon Musk unveiled his new Tesla Cybertruck on Thursday — but it didn’t go exactly as planned.

While debuting the new vehicle in front of an audience and on Livestream, Musk, 48, asked an assistant on stage to throw a metal ball directly at one of its “Armor Glass” windows, in an effort to prove just how strong and bulletproof they were.

Prior to the demonstration, Musk had repeatedly slammed the truck’s door with a sledgehammer — an action that did not seem to damage the vehicle in any way.

However, things went awry when the assistant threw the solid baseball-sized ball at the driver’s side window and completely cracked the glass from one edge to the other.

Thinking that was a freak accident, the assistant repeated the test on the rear passenger window — it too cracked.

Of course, Musk wasn’t expecting this to happen and even admitted that he was shocked by the results because the engineering teams had thrown nearly everything at the windows to test their strength.

“Well, maybe that was a little too hard,” Musk joked with the assistant after he smashed the window.

“We threw wrenches, we threw everything,” the Tesla co-founder explained on stage. “We even literally threw a kitchen sink at the glass, and it didn’t break. For a little weird reason it broke now, I don’t know why.”

“We’ll fix it in post [production],” he added, acknowledging that there was still work to be done before the vehicle officially makes its debut on the streets.

The Tesla Cybertruck is expected to go on sale in late 2021 for the relatively low price of $39,900.

For a dual-motor and tri-motor all-wheel-drive, prices will go up to $49,900 and $69,900 respectively. A self-driving feature will also be available for an additional $7,000.

The electric pickup truck — which is built with stainless steel — is big enough to seat six people, features an adjustable ride height for drivers, can tow up to 14,000 pounds, and can travel 500 miles on a single charge.

Most notably, the vehicle has a futuristic exterior design with a triangular roof that looks like something straight out of Back to the Future.