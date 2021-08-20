Elon Musk Unveils Life-Size Tesla Bot to 'Eliminate Dangerous Tasks'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is hoping to bring human-like robots into his billion-dollar company.

During Tesla's AI Day on Thursday, which showcased some of the company's ongoing artificial intelligence projects, Musk unveiled drawings of a "Tesla Bot." The life-size humanoid robot is said to "eliminate dangerous, repetitive and boring tasks."

"In the future, physical work will be a choice," Musk, 50, said at the event. "We're making the pieces that would be useful for [building] a humanoid robot, so we should probably make it. If we don't, someone else will — and we want to make sure it's safe."

According to the CEO, the bot, which has eight cameras, will be able to use Tesla's autopilot software to drive the company's vehicles. It will also be able to lift 150 lbs. and carry up about 45 lbs., traveling about five miles per hour.

Tesla Bot Credit: Tesla/YouTube

"Talk to it and say, 'Please pick up that bolt and attach it to a car with that wrench,' and it should be able to do that," Musk continued. "'Please go to the store and get me the following groceries.' That kind of thing. I think we can do that."

According to Musk, a prototype of the 5 ft. 8 in.,125-pound humanoid robot is coming "sometime next year," calling the entire project a "head-scratcher that will further agitate investors." The entrepreneur showcased a model of the robot during the AI event. However, it was not yet functional.