Elon Musk’s Tweetstorm Made Girlfriend Grimes 'Mad' — and Took Billions Off Tesla's Valuation

The Tesla CEO tweeted on Friday that his company's "stock price is too high" and that he would be "selling almost all physical possessions"

Elon Musk allegedly made his girlfriend Grimes "mad," and caused Tesla's stock valuation to drop by billions after sending out a series of controversial tweets on Friday.

Musk, 48 — whose rep did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment — began the string of messages by declaring that his company's "stock price is too high imo [in my opinion]" amid the coronavirus pandemic state shutdown.

The Tesla CEO followed it up with a tweet that read, "Now give people back their FREEDOM," then claimed he was "selling almost all physical possessions," including his own house.

He did, however, note there was "one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any [of] its soul." (Musk purchased the home in 2013 for $6.75 million, the Los Angeles Times reported.)

In response to his claim, a user asked Musk, "Are you doing it because you need the cash or is this to protest the world burning down?" — to which he wrote back, "Don’t need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possession just weigh you down."

About an hour later, Musk claimed that he had made Grimes, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, "mad at me," and told another user that she was due to give birth on Monday.

It remains unclear if Musk's statement about their impending child is true.

Grimes, 32, and Musk have been together for two years. The singer officially confirmed that the Tesla CEO was the father of her baby in March. Their child will join Musk's five sons from a previous marriage: a set of twins and a set of triplets. (His first son, Nevada, died tragically of SIDS at 10 weeks old in 2002.)

Grimes wasn't the only person who seemed to be bothered by Musk's tweets — the controversial messages seemed to also impact the perspective of his shareholders.

Following the posts on Friday, Tesla saw a major drop in its stock market valuation, decreasing from $141 billion to $133 billion, according to Marketwatch.

Individual stocks, which had reached up to $772.77, had also dropped down to $664.04 after the tweets, according to the outlet. Currently, Tesla's price per share is worth $700.45, Marketwatch reported.

A rep for Tesla did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Musk hasn't been shy to share his feelings about the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from tweets in early March that said the "coronavirus panic is dumb" to a recent one this week that read, "FREE AMERICA NOW."

After receiving a great deal of backlash following his tweet demanding that the country reopen, Musk doubled down on his claims on Wednesday, and argued that keeping everything closed was "not democratic."

"Frankly, I would call it forcible imprisoning of people in their homes against all of their constitutional rights, in my opinion," he said during a conference call on Wednesday, according to Business Insider. "It's breaking people's freedoms in ways that are horrible and wrong and not why they came to America or built this country. What the f—. Excuse me. Outrage. Outrage."

"If somebody wants to stay in their house, that's great and they should be able to," he added, according to the outlet. "But to say they cannot leave their house and that they will be arrested if they do, that's fascist. That is not democratic — this is not freedom. Give people back their goddamn freedom."

However, experts such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead health expert on the White House’s coronavirus task force, have warned that rushing to lift stay-at-home orders — which more than a dozen states are beginning to do — could cause a resurgence of coronavirus cases.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that when you pull back mitigation, you’re going to start seeing cases crop up here and there,” Fauci said on CNN Thursday night. “If you’re not able to handle them, you’re going to see another peak, a spike, and then you almost have to turn the clock back to go back to mitigation.”

Fauci said that state legislators need to use the White House guidelines for reopening, which they published on April 16.

“If you follow the guidelines, there’s a continuity that’s safe, that’s prudent and that’s careful,” he said. “They don’t tell you because you’ve reached the end of the 30-day mitigation period that, all of a sudden, you switch a light on and you just go for it. That’s not the way to do it. Each state, each city, each region is going to be a little different.”

As of Friday afternoon, there have been over 1 million cases and 64,184 deaths attributed to coronavirus in the United States, according to The New York Times.

