Elon Musk Tells Aspiring Entrepreneurs They May Not Want to Be Like Him: 'I Have Too Much Work'

"The amount that I torture myself, is the next level," the billionaire said during a virtual — and candle-lit — appearance at a forum for up-and-coming business leaders in Bali

Published on November 15, 2022 11:34 AM
Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, in Washington. Musk, Twitter's new owner, is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job
Photo: Susan Walsh/AP/Shutterstock

Elon Musk has a warning for aspiring business leaders who think they want to be like him: "Be careful what you wish for."

The billionaire owner of Twitter, 51, spoke virtually to up-and-coming entrepreneurs attending the B-20 business forum in Bali, Indonesia on Monday. As far as what a future "Elon Musk of the East" needs to consider when advancing a career, the Tesla and SpaceX head says it's not easy being Elon Musk.

"I'm not sure how many people would actually like to be me. They would like to be what they imagine being me, which is not the same," he said, per a report by the AP. "I mean, the amount that I torture myself, is the next level, frankly," he admitted from beyond the large screen, sitting in darkness, which he says was due to a power issue.

Noting that he appeared "so bizarre" in candlelight, Musk went on to describe how much busier he has been lately, apparently referencing his controversial $44 billion Twitter deal.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks virtually at the B20 Summit ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia
Aaron Favila/AP/Shutterstock

"My workload has recently increased quite a lot," he said, chuckling. "I mean, oh, man. I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure."

The sale marked the end of a months-long back-and-forth between the company and the Tesla founder, who announced his plans to back out of his agreement to buy Twitter back in July.

"There's no way to make everyone happy, that's for sure," he said, acknowledging how divided people are over the deal finally going through as well as the ramifications for employees and the users of the social media site.

During the talk, Musk also answered a question from the moderator about Tesla considering the manufacture of cheaper electric car models for developing countries like India and Indonesia.

"We do think that making a much more affordable vehicle would make a lot of sense and we should do something," he said, the AP reported.

