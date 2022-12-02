Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West from Twitter Following Antisemitic Post: 'I Tried My Best'

On Friday, Elon Musk banned Kanye West from the social media platform for "incitement to violence"

By
Published on December 2, 2022 10:31 AM
Elon Musk; Kanye West
Elon Musk and Kanye West. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images; Jason Davis/Getty Images

Elon Musk has suspended Kanye West from Twitter after the rapper posted an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

"I tried my best," Musk posted on Twitter early Friday. "Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

The rapper and fashion designer has been embroiled in controversy for more than a month due to his antisemitic remarks.

West was previously banned from Twitter in October over a tweet that said he planned to go "death con [sic] 3 on Jewish people," which cost the rapper and fashion designer lucrative deals with dozens of companies, including Adidas. Despite this, his account was reinstated last month.

Musk considers himself to be a "free speech absolutist" and has said Twitter should get involved only to abide by local laws.

West's page now says "account suspended." He previously had more than 30 million followers.

The news comes after the collapse of a possible deal for West to purchase the conservative social media platform Parler. In a statement to NPR, Parler said it had ended a previous agreement to sell the site to the rapper in mid-November.

George Lucas, <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> and Elon Musk attend TIME 100 Gala
Elon Musk and Kanye West. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

On Thursday, nearly two months after it posted a tweet that read, simply, "Kanye. Elon. Trump.," the House Judiciary GOP's official Twitter also appeared to censure West by deleting the message — a move that came after West made antisemitic comments during an appearance on the alt-right web show InfoWars.

The tweet — posted on Oct. 6 — was initially seen as an embrace of West, Elon Musk and Donald Trump, all of whom have endorsed Republican politics despite earlier voting for or supporting Democrats.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> looks on in the Oval Office of the White House during a meeting with President Trump
Kanye West at an Oval Office meeting with President Trump. Douliery Olivier/ABACA/Shutterstock

During his InfoWars appearance, West praised Adolf Hitler and said Nazis "did good things too; we've got to stop dissing the Nazis all the time."(Hitler murdered approximately six million European Jews and at least five million prisoners of war.)

The comments came after far-right InfoWars host Alex Jones said the rapper didn't "deserve to be demonized," adding: "You're not Hitler, you're not a Nazi."

"Well, I see good things about Hitler also," West responded. "I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Related Articles
Kanye West attends the Christian Dior show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 at Cour Carree du Louvre on March 6, 2015 in Paris, France.
House GOP Finally Deletes 'Kanye. Elon. Trump.' Tweet After Kanye West's Latest Antisemitic Tirade
Elon Musk and Trump
A Timeline of the Elon Musk-Donald Trump Twitter Saga
Elon Musk and Trump
Civil Rights Leaders Want Advertisers to Boycott Twitter After Trump Is Reinstated: 'The Platform Is Not Safe'
Smart TV
Trent Reznor Leaves Twitter 'For My Mental Health' as Elon Musk Calls Him a 'Crybaby'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on July 19, 2021 in New York City
Donald Trump Returns to Twitter Nearly 2 Years After Getting Banned Following Elon Musk Poll
Elon Musk Says Kanye West’s Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over Company
Elon Musk Says Kanye West's Twitter Was Reinstated Before He Took Over the Company
Mitch McConnell; Donald Trump
McConnell Says Anyone Meeting with Antisemites and White Supremacists 'Unlikely' to Be Elected President
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Elon Musk and son X Æ A-12 on stage TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk Brought 2-Year-Old Son to Tense Meetings in Twitter Offices: Report
Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year on December 13, 2021 in New York City.
Elon Musk 'Not Super Worried' as Twitter Offices Close, Employees Leave and Users Panic: '#RIPTwitter'
Kathy Griffin attends the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards; Elon Musk attends TIME Person of the Year
Kathy Griffin Suspended from Twitter Shortly After Impersonating New CEO Elon Musk: '#FreeKathy'
Elon Musk and Trump
When Will Donald Trump Return to Twitter? Not for 'At Least' a Few Weeks, Says Elon Musk
Former U.S. President Donald Trump; Kanye West attends the "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold" Premiere Screening
Biden White House Denounces Trump's Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West: 'Repugnant and Dangerous'
Trump and Pence
Mike Pence Says Donald Trump Should 'Apologize' for His Dinner with White Supremacist and Kanye West
Kanye West attends Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kanye West's Instagram Restricted and Tweet Removed for Violating Platforms' Rules and Guidelines
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 10: Dave Chappelle looks on during UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena on July 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Dave Chappelle's 'SNL' Monologue Elicits Backlash from Anti-Defamation League National Director
ANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 03: Rapper Kanye West performs onstage at the Power 106 Powerhouse show at Honda Center on June 3, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/FilmMagic)
Kanye West Paid Settlement to a Former Employee Who Accused Him of Praising Hitler at Work: Report