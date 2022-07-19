Elon Musk Soaks Up Sun While Spending Time with Pals Aboard Luxury Yacht in Greece

The world's richest person hung out with Ari Emanuel and wife Sarah Staudinger as he faces a lawsuit from Twitter

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 2 pm ET on July 19, 2022** Elon Musk takes a summer break in Mykonos after sensationally backing out of the Twitter acquisition deal

Elon Musk is continuing to enjoy his time in Greece.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 51, on Monday was seen soaking up the sun while spending time with friends aboard a luxury yacht moored off the coast of Mykonos, Greece.

Photographs showed Musk shirtless while having a drink back on board after diving into the sea. The group he was spending time with included Ari Emanuel, CEO of the entertainment and media agency Endeavor, as well as his wife Sarah Staudinger. Musk was in attendance when the pair said "I do" back in May.

The timing of the trip took place shortly after Musk filed to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, for which the company is suing him.

Nearly two months after the businessman and philanthropist said that the highly anticipated deal was "temporarily on hold," he claimed in a July 8 filing that the company was in "breach of multiple provisions" of the original agreement.

"Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," read the court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

On July 12, Twitter launched a lawsuit against Musk to "compel" his completion of the deal. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Twitter claimed Musk acted in "bad faith" after reaching a deal to buy the social media platform earlier this year.

"In April 2022, Elon Musk entered into a binding merger agreement with Twitter, promising to use his best efforts to get the deal done," Twitter said in the complaint, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

"Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," it continued.

"Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the company claimed.

Since then, Musk has responded by tweeting a meme of himself laughing in a series of four photos.

"They said I couldn't buy Twitter, Then they wouldn't disclose bot info, Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court, Now they have to disclose bot info in court," read the meme.

When Musk filed to terminate the deal, he claimed that Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media platform, and didn't give his team enough data to do their own analysis.