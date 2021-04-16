Elon Musk's SpaceX Wins $2.9B Contract to Help NASA Land Astronauts on the Moon by 2024

Elon Musk's SpaceX won a $2.89 billion contract to land astronauts on the Moon in the next few years, NASA announced on Friday.

The contract now tasks SpaceX with building a lunar lander that will put humans on the Moon for the first time since December 1972. The company's spacecraft will be part of NASA's Artemis mission, which plans to put the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade.

"This is an exciting time for NASA and especially the Artemis team," Lisa Watson-Morgan, program manager for HLS (Human Landing System) at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center, said in a statement. "During the Apollo program, we proved that it is possible to do the seemingly impossible: land humans on the Moon."

"By taking a collaborative approach in working with industry while leveraging NASA's proven technical expertise and capabilities, we will return American astronauts to the Moon's surface once again, this time to explore new areas for longer periods of time," she added.

According to the Washington Post, which was the first outlet to report the news, there were two other major contenders for the bid — Blue Origin, which was founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, and Dynetics, a defense contractor.

Before announcing the winner, it was expected that NASA would select two of the three companies to build the lander, the Post reported. Doing so would help promote competition while ensuring a backup is in place if one company can't follow through with their concept, the Post explained. But by picking SpaceX alone, NASA showed tremendous confidence in Musk's company, which has already sent astronauts to space.

Blue Origin had partnered with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman — two aerospace pioneers — on their proposal.

In December 2020, NASA announced a team of 18 astronauts who will be part of their Artemis mission.

"There is so much exciting work ahead of us as we return to the moon, and it will take the entire astronaut corps to make that happen," Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester said at the time. "Walking on the lunar surface would be a dream come true for any one of us, and any part we can play in making that happen is an honor."

SpaceX and NASA have shared other success together as of late.

Last year, the company took NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Mike Hopkins and JAXA astronaut Soichi Noguchi to the International Space Station aboard its SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.