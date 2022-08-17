Elon Musk Seemingly Disapproves of Grimes' Longtime Desire to Get 'Elf Ear Surgery'

Elon Musk is responding to Grimes' desire to change her appearance.

In a series of tweets posted Monday, the 34-year-old musician said she made an appointment with "a great plastic surgeon" two years ago because she thought she "might want to change things up by my mid 30s" — though she never followed up.

She then asked her followers, "Any face mods y'all think would look good on me?"

Grimes discussed her want for "vampire teeth caps" and "elf ear modifiers." In a separate tweet, she asked followers, "Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?"

"Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," she wrote. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!"

On Tuesday, Musk — whom she shares two children with — responded to the tweet, writing, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

Grimes replied, "Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early."

According to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, which "are the hallmark of a bacterial defense system that forms the basis for CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology."

The term is used for systems "that can be programmed to target specific stretches of genetic code and to edit DNA at precise locations, as well as for other purposes, such as for new diagnostic tools," per the center's website.

Musk and Grimes first connected on Twitter in 2018 and made their debut as a couple at that year's Met Gala. They welcomed son X Æ A-12 in May 2020, and Grimes revealed earlier this year in Vanity Fair's April cover story that a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl (whom they call Y) was born to the couple via surrogate in December 2021.

Grimes also told Vanity Fair she considered the SpaceX founder, 51, her boyfriend, despite Musk saying last September that the two were "semi-separated, but still love each other."

"There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," she explained at the time. "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

However, the day that her Vanity Fair story hit stands, the "Oblivion" singer tweeted that their relationship status had changed since the interview.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," she wrote.

In addition to the two kids he shares with Grimes, Musk is also a father to twins, whom he welcomed with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two share another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.