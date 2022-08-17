Elon Musk Seemingly Disapproves of Grimes' Longtime Desire to Get 'Elf Ear Surgery'

Grimes tweeted this week about her want for face modifications, including "vampire teeth caps" and "elf ear modifiers"

By
Published on August 17, 2022 01:28 AM
Grimes, Elon Musk
Grimes and Elon Musk. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty

Elon Musk is responding to Grimes' desire to change her appearance.

In a series of tweets posted Monday, the 34-year-old musician said she made an appointment with "a great plastic surgeon" two years ago because she thought she "might want to change things up by my mid 30s" — though she never followed up.

She then asked her followers, "Any face mods y'all think would look good on me?"

Grimes discussed her want for "vampire teeth caps" and "elf ear modifiers." In a separate tweet, she asked followers, "Also, has anyone done elf ear mods with a good outcome?"

Elon Musk Disapproves of Grimes’ Desire to Get Elf Ear Surgery
Twitter

"Im scared about ear cartilage having a hard time healing," she wrote. "Especially as a musician this surgery seems risky but I've wanted it my whole life. Curious about peoples experiences!"

On Tuesday, Musk — whom she shares two children with — responded to the tweet, writing, "The downside of elf ear surgery probably outweighs the upside."

Grimes replied, "Tbh this sounds like a job for crispr. Sad to be born just a few generations too early."

According to the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, which "are the hallmark of a bacterial defense system that forms the basis for CRISPR-Cas9 genome editing technology."

The term is used for systems "that can be programmed to target specific stretches of genetic code and to edit DNA at precise locations, as well as for other purposes, such as for new diagnostic tools," per the center's website.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Musk and Grimes first connected on Twitter in 2018 and made their debut as a couple at that year's Met Gala. They welcomed son X Æ A-12 in May 2020, and Grimes revealed earlier this year in Vanity Fair's April cover story that a baby girl named Exa Dark Sideræl (whom they call Y) was born to the couple via surrogate in December 2021.

Grimes also told Vanity Fair she considered the SpaceX founder, 51, her boyfriend, despite Musk saying last September that the two were "semi-separated, but still love each other."

"There's no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we're very fluid," she explained at the time. "We live in separate houses. We're best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don't expect other people to understand it."

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Had Twins Last Year with Exec Shivon Zilis Just Weeks Before His & Grimes' Baby Was Born

However, the day that her Vanity Fair story hit stands, the "Oblivion" singer tweeted that their relationship status had changed since the interview.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," she wrote.

In addition to the two kids he shares with Grimes, Musk is also a father to twins, whom he welcomed with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November.

He also shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. The two share another son, Nevada Musk, who died at 10 weeks.

Related Articles
Grimes, Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Grimes' Relationship: A Look Back
Elon Musk Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair and Son X's in Throwback Thanksgiving Photo
Elon Musk Reveals He Cuts His Own Hair and Son X's in Throwback Thanksgiving Photo
Nick Canon, Elon Musk
Elon Musk, Who Secretly Welcomed Twins Last Year, Congratulates Nick Cannon on His Growing Family
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: SpaceX CEO Elon Musk attends the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk Speaks Out After Welcoming Twins: 'Doing My Best to Help the Underpopulation Crisis'
Elon Musk arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue ); Shivon Zilis http://www.shivonzilis.com/
Elon Musk Had Twins Last Year with Exec Shivon Zilis Just Weeks Before His & Grimes' Baby Was Born
Nick Canon, Elon Musk
Nick Cannon Tells Elon Musk 'I'm Right There with You' After Billionaire Privately Welcomed Twins
Mark Cuban; Elon Musk
Elon Musk Once Said 'Mars Needs People' After Mark Cuban Asked How Many Kids He Wants, Cuban Recalls
Grimes, Elon Musk
Everything to Know About Elon Musk's Family (He's a Dad of 10)
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Says He'll Increase Childcare Benefits for Employees After Welcoming Twins Last Year
Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk Vows to 'Be Heads Down' and 'Focused on Doing Useful Things' After Denying Affair with Friend's Wife
Grimes, Elon Musk
Elon Musk and Grimes Welcome Second Baby Together, Daughter Exa Dark Sideræl
grimes, elon musk
Grimes Reveals the Hidden Meanings Behind Her and Elon Musk's 2018 Met Gala Looks
Grimes, Elon Musk
Grimes Says She and Elon Musk Have 'Broken Up Again' — but Notes 'We're Very Fluid'
CEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12991002e) (FILE) Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Files For Divorce From Nicole Shanahan. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 25: American author Nicole Shanahan and husband/Co-Founder of Google/Alphabet Sergey Brin arrive at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Files For Divorce From Nicole Shanahan, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, United States - 18 Jun 2022
Elon Musk Denies Allegation He Had Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan
MARINA DEL REY, CALIFORNIA - MAY 06: Tosca Musk attends Passionflix's Season 3 Premiere Of "Driven" During 1st Ever PassionCon at The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey on May 06, 2022 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) Elon Musk arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Tosca Musk Says Negative Jokes About Brother Elon Make Her Kids Uncomfortable: 'They Don't Understand'
Elon Musk, grimes
Grimes Says Elon Musk Sees Son X Æ A-12 as a 'Protégé': He's 'Bringing Him to Everything'