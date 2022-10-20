Elon Musk says he is looking forward to completing his deal to purchase Twitter, despite believing the $44 billion price tag is a bit high.

During a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Musk, 51, said he is "excited about the Twitter situation," according to Variety and Insider. "I think it's an asset that has sort of languished for a long time but has incredible potential."

"Although obviously myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now, the long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater [than] its current value," Musk said on the call, per Insider.

Musk's latest comments come a week after it was revealed that the Tesla CEO is under federal investigation for his conduct in connection with the deal to purchase the social media platform.

In a Delaware court filing dated Oct. 6, which was unsealed last week, Twitter asked to see communications between Musk and federal agents, Bloomberg reported.

"Through counsel, he has exchanged substantive correspondence with those authorities concerning their investigations. Twitter wants those documents, because they bear upon key issues in this litigation," lawyers from Potter Anderson Corroon LLP representing the social media platform said, per the outlet.

Twitter added that it had been asking for the correspondence for months to no avail and wanted a judge to intervene, Reuters reported.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Musk's lawyer Alex Spiro said, "Twitter's executives are under federal investigation. This misdirection was sent by Twitter to try and uncover which of their assorted misconduct they are under investigation for."

Musk first agreed to purchase Twitter in April. However, nearly three months later, he announced his plans to back out of his agreement, alleging that Twitter was in "breach of multiple provisions" of an original agreement.

Twitter promptly filed a lawsuit against Musk, in hopes of compelling him to follow through with the acquisition. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE in July, Twitter claimed Musk acted in "bad faith" after reaching a deal to buy the social media platform.

Earlier this month, after months of back-and-forth between the company and the billionaire businessman, Musk sent a letter to Twitter, according to Bloomberg and The New York Times. The outlets reported that in the letter, he proposed to acquire the platform at the original price he agreed on, provided Twitter dropped its lawsuit against him.

Twitter's lawsuit has been paused by a Delaware, according to Reuters. He has until Oct. 28 to close the deal.