Elon Musk, who was just named Time's Person of the Year, didn't hold back when discussing his billionaire rival, Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk Says Jeff Bezos Takes Himself 'Too Seriously,' Should Spend More Time at Blue Origin

It's safe to say Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos won't be having dinner together anytime soon.

Musk — who was named Time's Person of the Year this week — spoke about Bezos during an interview with the Financial Times published on Wednesday.

In addition to being the head of the electric car company Tesla, Musk is also the founder of the aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, which directly competes with Bezos' Blue Origin.

Speaking briefly about Bezos, Musk said in the interview that while his fellow billionaire has "reasonably good engineering aptitude," he feels Bezos "does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering."

"[He] does take himself a bit too seriously," he added of Bezos. "In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."

The interview was published days after Blue Origin sent its third crewed mission to space, which included Good Morning America's Michael Strahan.

Representatives for Musk did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A rep for Bezos had no comment.

Musk and Bezos' companies have created tension between the pair in the past.



Earlier this year, Blue Origin filed a 50-page complaint to the Government Accountability Office after NASA awarded a $2.89 billion contract to transport astronauts to the moon to SpaceX.



The contract, which NASA announced on April 16, tasks SpaceX with building a lunar lander that will put humans on the Moon for the first time since December 1972.

Elon Musk Elon Musk | Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

In the complaint, Blue Origin accused NASA of "moving goalposts" for the companies.

"In NASA's own words, it has made a 'high risk' selection," Blue Origin said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. "Their decision eliminates opportunities for competition, significantly narrows the supply base, and not only delays, but also endangers America's return to the Moon."

In response to a New York Times reporter's Tweet about the complaint, Musk mocked Bezos' company, tweeting, "Can't get it up (to orbit) lol."

Musk, who is no stranger to making eye-raising comments on social media, went on to share an image of a Blue Origin moon-lander prototype that appeared edited to read "blue balls."

The two have also repeatedly traded positions for the title of the wealthiest person in the world.