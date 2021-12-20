The billionaire made the announcement in a tweet on Sunday, just days after Sen. Elizabeth Warren said he should "pay taxes"

Elon Musk Says His 2021 Tax Bill Will Be $11 Billion After Being Accused of 'Freeloading'

Elon Musk is the wealthiest person on the planet — and that comes with a large tax bill this year.

The Tesla Inc. CEO told his 67.1 million Twitter followers on Sunday that he expects to pay a massive tax bill for 2021.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"For those wondering, I will pay over $11 billion in taxes this year," Musk wrote.

The tweet has earned more than 490,000 likes and 48,000 retweets as of Monday.

Musk did not offer any other insight into his finances. A representative for Musk did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The announcement comes a week after Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts criticized Musk —who is also head of the aerospace manufacturing company SpaceX — after he was named Time's Person of the Year.

"Let's change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else," Warren wrote via Twitter on Dec. 13.

The 50-year-old billionaire responded to Warren by saying he would "pay more taxes than any American in history this year." He also asked the senator not to "spend it all at once," before adding, "oh wait you did already."

Elon Musk Elon Musk | Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

According to Forbes, Musk is the wealthiest person in the world thanks to a net worth of $236.8 billion as of Monday afternoon. That makes him $43 billion richer than Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is No. 2 on the list with $193 billion.

Warren's criticism of Musk likely stems from a ProPublica report in June that alleged Musk paid no federal income taxes in 2018 and only paid $455 million in taxes from 2014 to 2018 despite his wealth growing by nearly $14 billion during that period.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk and Grimes Split After 3 Years: 'We Are Semi-Separated but Still Love Each Other'

According to CNBC's Robert Frank, Musk has already paid $7 billion in taxes in 2021 due to an options package he has worth $25 billion.