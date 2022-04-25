"I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla," Elon Musk wrote on Twitter

Elon Musk Says He Turned Down Charity Opportunity with Bill Gates Over 'Short Position Against Tesla'

Elon Musk said he didn't want to team up with Bill Gates because the two billionaires didn't agree about the future of Tesla.

On Friday, alleged screenshots of a text message conversation between the Tesla CEO and the Microsoft co-founder were posted on Twitter, which Musk is buying for $44 billion.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The messages appeared to show Musk turning down a philanthropic opportunity from Gates after asking if the software developer had shorted his electric car company — meaning that Gates would make a profit if the value of the stock fell.

​​"Do you still have a half billion dollar short position against Tesla?" Musk asked, per the screenshots, to which Gates allegedly replied, "Sorry to say I haven't closed it out. I would like to discuss philanthropy possibilities."

"Sorry, I cannot take your philanthropy on climate change seriously when you have a massive short position against Tesla," Musk replied in the exchange.

A spokesperson for Gates did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Asked if the messages were "real," Elon replied on Twitter, "yeah."

"I heard from multiple people at TED that Gates still had half billion short against Tesla, which is why I asked him, so it's not exactly top secret," Musk wrote.

In his tweet, Musk claimed that he "didn't leak" the screenshots to The New York Times, adding that "they must have got it through friends of friends." (The NYT has not reported on the texts, and it's unclear why Musk mentioned the newspaper.)

Per CNBC, Musk had the Twitter conversation with a pro-Musk account that's run by Omar Qazi, a co-defendant with Musk in an ongoing libel and harassment suit.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter for Over $40 Billion and Take the Company Private: 'Made an Offer'

Speaking with CNBC last year, Gates was directly asked if he shorted Tesla stock, a claim Musk has publicly made before.

"I don't talk about my investments," he said, adding that Musk "should be very proud of what he's done."

"I think what Elon's done with Tesla is fantastic," he said at another point in the conversation. "It's probably the biggest single contribution to showing us that electric cars are part of how we solve climate change."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In a 2021 conversation with the NYT, Gates spoke about how companies like Tesla are focused on "the easy stuff" when it comes to fighting carbon emissions.