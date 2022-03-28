The billionaire, who is vaccinated for COVID-19, was reportedly diagnosed with the virus during the height of the pandemic in 2020

Elon Musk Says He 'Supposedly' Contracted COVID for the Second Time and Has 'Almost No Symptoms'

Billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

On Monday, the entrepreneur tweeted he was "supposedly" diagnosed with the virus and revealed details on his relatively good condition.

"Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus. How many gene changes before it's not Covid-19 anymore? I supposedly have it again (sigh), but almost no symptoms," wrote the business magnate and SpaceX CEO.

In 2020 Musk opened up about testing positive for COVID-19 and was forced to quarantine amid a much-anticipated SpaceX astronaut launch to the International Space Station, according to CNN Business.

The recent announcement by Musk happened to be made as Tesla's car plant in Shanghai, China paused production due to a partial city lockdown put in place to contain the deadly virus, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing individuals knowledgable of the situation.

Musk — who is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $288.7 million as of Monday, according to Forbes — previously disclosed in a December 2021 interview with Time that he was vaccinated and called the science behind immunizations "unequivocal" while stating his opposition to vaccine mandates.

"You are taking a risk, but people do risky things all the time," he said of unvaccinated people, per Time. "I believe we've got to watch out for the erosion of freedom in America."