Elon Musk spoke to TED's Chris Anderson about his consumption, including how he doesn't own a home at the moment, in an interview published Sunday

Elon Musk Says He Doesn't Own a House and Hops Around Among His 'Friends' Spare Bedrooms'

Elon Musk is currently living a nomadic lifestyle.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the revelation in a Sunday interview with TED head Chris Anderson, when commenting on wealth disparity in the world today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"There are many other people out there who can't stand this world of billionaires," Anderson began. "They are hugely offended by the notion that an individual can have the same wealth as a billion or more of the world's poorest people."

Musk, 50, argued that he believes there are "some axiomatic flaws that are leading" these types of critics "to that conclusion," explaining of himself, "For sure, it would be very problematic if I was consuming billions of dollars a year in personal consumption."

"But that is not the case. In fact, I don't even own a home right now. I'm literally staying at friends' places," he continued. "If I travel to the Bay Area, which is where most of Tesla's engineering is, I basically rotate through friends' spare bedrooms."

"I don't have a yacht. I really don't take vacations," Musk continued. "It's not as though my personal consumption is high. The one exception is a plane, but if I don't use the plane, then I have less hours to work."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Elon Musk Elon Musk | Credit: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Musk tops the recently released Forbes' World's Billionaires List for 2022. According to the outlet, he is worth $219 billion, making him the world's richest person.

Last week, Musk announced he'd "made an offer" to buy Twitter. According to a Wednesday SEC filing, the entrepreneur launched a bid for over $40 billion to buy the social platform. He also told Twitter's Chairman of the Board Bret Taylor that he wants to take the company private.

"I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy," the executive explained.

"However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form," he argued. "Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

Musk also included a pitch to buy the remaining shares of Twitter that he doesn't currently own. "As a result, I am offering to buy 100 percent of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54 percent premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38 percent premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter for Over $40 Billion and Take the Company Private: "Made an Offer"

Musk began the process of selling his last four California homes in 2020 after he vowed earlier in the year to "own no house" in a statement shared on social media.

"I am selling almost all physical possessions. Will own no house," the businessman tweeted in May 2020.

"Just one stipulation on sale: I own Gene Wilder's old house. It cannot be torn down or lose any its soul," he said in a follow-up tweet, writing in another of his then-girlfriend Grimes, with whom he shares two children, "My gf @Grimezsz is mad at me."

Grimes, 34, and Musk have since split, and the singer said in a recent Vanity Fair cover story that the former couple were living "in separate houses," at the time of her interview.