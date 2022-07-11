Elon Musk terminated his deal to buy Twitter last week, alleging that the company was in "breach of multiple provisions" of an original agreement

Elon Musk Responds to Twitter's Plan to Sue Him Over Terminated Deal to Buy Social Media Platform

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Elon Musk has responded to Twitter's plan to sue him after a deal to buy the social networking website fell through.

In a court filing obtained by PEOPLE on Friday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 50, terminated his $44 billion dollar Twitter deal, alleging that the company was in "breach of multiple provisions" of an original agreement.

In response, the Twitter Board said it plans to sue Musk to ensure the deal goes through, and Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the company hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP to represent them in a forthcoming suit, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Musk responded Monday morning, tweeting a meme of himself laughing in a series of four photos, with captions that read: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter, Then they wouldn't disclose bot info, Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court, Now they have to disclose bot info in court."

Musk later tweeted another meme, this time featuring Chuck Norris playing chess. "Chuckmate," Musk wrote in response to the image in a follow-up message.

In a statement provided to PEOPLE on Friday, the Twitter Board said, "We are committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plan to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery."

A Twitter rep tells PEOPLE they have no further comment. Reps for Musk and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In Musk's filing from last week, the tech mogul claims that Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media platform, and didn't give his team enough data to do their own analysis.

"Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," reads the filing.

