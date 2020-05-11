Elon Musk Reopens Tesla Plant Violating County Rules: 'If Anyone Is Arrested, I Ask That It Only Be Me'

Elon Musk has reopened his Tesla factory in Freemont, California, despite orders from local government officials to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Tesla CEO, 48, confirmed the reopening of the manufacturing plant on Monday through Twitter, asking authorities to only arrest him and not his staff should they choose to take legal action against the company for violating orders from the Alameda County Health Department, which does not consider the car manufacturer to be an essential business that can reopen in full capacity amid the pandemic.

"Tesla is restarting production today against Alameda County rules," Musk tweeted. "I will be on the line with everyone else. If anyone is arrested, I ask that it only be me."

The Alameda County Health Department said in a statement on Monday that Tesla's Freemont plant "had opened beyond Minimum Basic Operations" and officials have notified the company that it "can only maintain Minimum Basic Operations until we have an approved plan that can be implemented in accordance with local public health Order."

The Tesla factory in Freemont was closed in March after the Alameda County Sheriff threatened to take action against the company as the plant "is not an essential business as defined in the Alameda County Health Order. Tesla can maintain minimum basic operations per the Alameda County Health Order."

Though California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to ease restrictions on businesses in early May, the Alameda County Health Department — along with several other counties in the Bay Area — extended its stay-at-home order through until the end of the month.

Over the weekend, Musk said he was planning to sue the Alameda County Health Department and threatened to relocate Tesla's headquarters to Texas.

"Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant 'Interim Health Officer' of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!" Musk tweeted on Saturday. "Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen [sic] on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA."

The county health department said in a statement on Saturday that it has "been communicating directly and working closely with the Tesla team on the ground in Fremont" and hopes "to develop and implement a safety plan that allows for reopening while protecting the health and well-being of the thousands of employees who travel to and from work at Tesla’s factory."

"We appreciate that our residents and businesses have made tremendous sacrifices and that together we have been able to save lives and protect community health in our region. We need to continue to work together so those sacrifices don’t go to waste and that we maintain our gains. It is our collective responsibility to move through the phases of reopening and loosening the restrictions of the Shelter-in-Place Order in the safest way possible, guided by data and science."

Later that day, Tesla released a statement of its own announcing plans to reopen despite county orders, reading: "Tesla is the last major carmaker remaining in California, and the largest manufacturing employer in the State with more than 10,000 employees at our Fremont factory and 20,000 statewide. We understand the impacts COVID-19 has caused and have a responsibility to look out for the livelihoods and safety of our personnel, many of whom rely on us and have been out of work for weeks due to the impacts of shelter-in-place orders."

"Given the Governor’s recent guidance, which is supported by science and credible health data, the state and federal government’s classification of vehicle manufacturing as national critical infrastructure, and our robust safety plan, Tesla has started the process of resuming operations. Our employees are excited to get back to work, and we’re doing so with their health and safety in mind."

On Monday, Newsom said during a press briefing that he was unaware of the dispute between Tesla and Alameda county officials.

"My understanding is they have had some very constructive conversations with the folks at that facility,” Newsom said. “The county health director and they are working to focus on the health and safety of the employees at that facility and my belief and hope and expectation is as early as next week, they will be able to resume.”

“I am encouraged by what I am hearing. And again, I respect the decision on a regional basis of these counties coming together and what’s happening on the ground. The conditions present themselves uniquely in the Bay Area as one example versus other parts of the state. Manufacturing broadly throughout California is no longer restricted with modifications.”

Newsom added that the "issue with this particular county and this company will be worked out in the next number of days."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.