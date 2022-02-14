The affected vehicles include the 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y and certain 2017-22 Model 3s

Elon Musk Says 'Fun Police' Were Behind Tesla Recall of Feature That Made Fart and Goat Noises

Elon Musk is blaming the "fun police" for the latest recall affecting over 500,000 Tesla vehicles.

Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Association announced in a report that 578,607 Tesla vehicles would be recalled in the United States due to the company's Boombox feature, which, according to Insider, is a 2020 software update that allows drivers to play unique sounds outside of their vehicle.

The sounds range from those that mimic farts, goats, snakes and a saxophone, according to a 2020 tweet from Musk, 50.

One Twitter user asked Musk on Saturday, "What was the rationale behind the BoomBox recall?" The SpaceX CEO responded, "The fun police made us do it (sigh)."

In its report tied to the latest safety recall for Tesla vehicles, the NHTSA said that the Boombox feature could potentially affect pedestrians' ability to hear a required "Pedestrian Warning System" sound.

The pedestrian warnings are required to be utilized in all electric and hybrid vehicles, per the NHTSA.

The report added that "Telsa is not aware of any crashes, injuries or fatalities related to this condition."

Tesla has since "decided to voluntarily recall and disable Boombox functionality in Drive, Neutral and Reverse modes with an OTA [Over-The-Air] firmware update," the report noted.

The firmware release is scheduled to be sent out sometime this month. Dealers received notification of the recall on Feb. 7 and drivers will receive their own come April 5.

The affected vehicles include the 2020-2022 Model S, Model X, Model Y and certain 2017-22 Model 3s.

The fix to the Tesla software marks the eleventh recall that the car company has had since October, according to Bloomberg.