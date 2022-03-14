The head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, called Elon Musk a "devil" and a "weakling" in response to the challenge

Elon Musk Publicly Challenges Vladimir Putin to 'Fight' Over Ukraine: 'Do You Agree?'

The 50-year-old Tesla CEO made the challenge in a pair of tweets on Monday that used the Russian spelling of 69-year-old Putin's name.

"I hereby challenge [Vladimir Putin] to single combat," Musk wrote in the tweet, which has already received over 200,000 likes on the platform.

"Stakes are [Ukraine]," he added, referencing the attacks on the country launched last month. "Do you agree to this fight? @KremlinRussia_E."

The Russian government has not officially replied to Musk's tweet as of Monday afternoon. However, the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, called Musk a "weakling" in a response.

"You, little devil, are still young," Rogozin said in a translated tweet.

"Compete with me weakling; it would only be a waste of time," he continued, in part.

Musk has been outspoken about his support of Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24.

Just days after the war began, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation Mykhailo Fedorov reached out to Musk over Twitter, asking him to allow access to SpaceX's satellite-based internet service, Starlink, after parts of the country experienced internet and electricity outages.

In response, Musk told Federov that Starlink internet had been activated in Ukraine and the terminals needed to connect with his satellites were already on their way.

A few days later, Fedorov tweeted a picture of a shipping truck full of Starlink terminals, as he thanked Musk.

"Starlink — here. Thanks, @elonmusk," he wrote to the SpaceX and Tesla Motors CEO.

"You are most welcome," Musk replied.

On Monday, Federov showed his support for Musk by tweeting that he believed the SpaceX founder would send Putin to "Jupiter."

"I am sure that @elonmusk can send Putin to Jupiter," Federov said.

Federov followed the tweet with a picture of Putin inside a cartoon rocketship with Jupiter in the background.