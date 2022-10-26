Elon Musk Posts Video of Himself 'Entering Twitter' Offices with a Sink as Deadline to Close Deal Nears

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" Elon Musk wrote in a tweet that shows him walking into Twitter's San Francisco offices as his bio on the social media site now says, "Chief Twit"

By
Maria Pasquini
Maria Pasquini

Associate Editor, Human Interest - PEOPLE

Published on October 26, 2022 04:00 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 22: CEO of Tesla and Space X Elon Musk attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Elon Musk. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Elon Musk has officially entered the building.

On Wednesday afternoon, with two days left to go to close his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, the billionaire paid a visit to the company's San Francisco office.

"Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!" he tweeted alongside a video that showed him literally carrying a sink.

Musk also seemingly teased the purchase by updating his Twitter bio to read "Chief Twit" and changing his location to "Twitter HQ."

Shortly before Musk's arrival, CNN reported that Twitter Chief Marketing Officer Leslie Berland sent an email to staff letting them know that the businessman would be stopping by the office this week.

"As you'll soon see or hear, Elon is in the SF office this week meeting with folks, walking the halls, and continuing to dive in on the important work you all do," read the email, according to the outlet. "If you're in SF and see him around, say hi! For everyone else, this is just the beginning of many meetings and conversations with Elon."

Musk's presence may be a source of anxiety for Twitter employees as he told potential investors that as owner he planned to get rid of nearly 75 percent of the company's 7,500 workers, according to internal documents and interviews obtained by The Washington Post for a report published last week.

Bloomberg and CNN reported that in response to the report, Twitter General Counsel Sean Edgett informed staff in a memo that the company does "not have any confirmation of the buyer's plans following close and recommend not following rumors or leaked documents but rather wait for facts from us and the buyer directly."

Musk first agreed to purchase Twitter in April. However, nearly three months later, he announced his plans to back out of his agreement, alleging that Twitter was in "breach of multiple provisions" of an original agreement.

Twitter promptly filed a lawsuit against Musk, in hopes of compelling him to follow through with the acquisition. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE in July, Twitter claimed Musk acted in "bad faith" after reaching a deal to buy the social media platform.

After months of back-and-forth, Musk sent a letter to Twitter earlier this month, according to Bloomberg and The New York Times. The outlets reported that in the letter, he proposed to acquire the platform at the original price he agreed on, provided Twitter dropped its lawsuit.

During an Oct. 19 Tesla earnings call, Musk said he was "excited" about the purchase, citing what he sees as the platform's "incredible potential," but also said he believed he and other investors are "obviously overpaying for Twitter right now."

Twitter's lawsuit has been paused by a Delaware judge, according to Reuters. He has until Oct. 28 to close the deal, or the case will go to trial in November.

