Elon Musk has seen the shirtless photos from his time in Greece — and he's having some fun with it

Elon Musk Pokes Fun at Memes of His Yacht Photos: 'Maybe I Should Take Off My Shirt More Often'

*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 2 pm ET on July 19, 2022** Elon Musk takes a summer break in Mykonos after sensationally backing out of the Twitter acquisition deal

Elon Musk always has time for jokes.

This week, the world's richest person enjoyed a trip with friends in Mykonos, Greece. During the getaway, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 51, was photographed shirtless while spending time on a luxury yacht — images which inspired a few memes as well as playful commentary.

Sharing one photo of a towel-wrapped Musk sipping a drink, one social media user wrote, "F---yea I got my $ behind this man."

"Haha damn, maybe I should take off my shirt more often … free the nip!!" Musk replied, going on to share that he was already back at work.

Musk also replied to a meme that compared another shirtless photograph with an image of a dog standing up on its back legs.

"My calves are bigger tho," Musk joked in response.

The businessman and philanthropist's European getaway took place shortly after he filed to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter, for which the company is suing him.

When Musk filed to terminate the deal, he claimed that Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media platform nor did the company give his team enough data to do their own analysis.

"Sometimes Twitter has ignored Mr. Musk's requests, sometimes it has rejected them for reasons that appear to be unjustified, and sometimes it has claimed to comply while giving Mr. Musk incomplete or unusable information," read the July 8 court filing obtained by PEOPLE.

Days later, on July 12, Twitter launched a lawsuit against Musk to "compel" his completion of the deal.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Twitter claimed Musk acted in "bad faith" after reaching a deal to buy the social media platform in April.

"Now, less than three months later, Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests," Twitter said in the complaint, filed in the Delaware Court of Chancery.

"Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," the company claimed.

Responding to the lawsuit news on social media, Musk tweeted a meme of himself laughing in a series of four photos.

"They said I couldn't buy Twitter, Then they wouldn't disclose bot info, Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court, Now they have to disclose bot info in court," read the meme.

Reps for Musk haven't returned PEOPLE's request for comment about the suit.