Elon Musk Pledges $50M to Inspiration4's Fundraiser for St. Jude, Exceeding $200M Goal: 'Count Me In'

Elon Musk's pledged donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital helped surpass the fundraising goal that was set by the Inspiration4 spaceflight mission

Elon Musk is paying it forward.

On Saturday, the SpaceX CEO, 50, helped push the Inspiration4 spaceflight mission past its fundraising goal when he said he would donate $50 million to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

"Count me in for $50M," Musk tweeted on Saturday after an official Twitter account for Inspiration4 said they were still looking to meet their goal.

The objective of the mission was to raise $200 million for the organization. The all-civilian space flight previously launched on Wednesday and came back down to Earth on Saturday.

The mission had previously raised $60.2 million in donations, CNBC reported, and had also seen $100 million from Inspiration4 member and billionaire Jared Isaacman before Musk pledged his donation, bringing the total amount to more than $210 million.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience launched Wednesday at 8:02 p.m. local time from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, taking off from the historic Launch Complex 39A, the departure point for the Apollo and Space Shuttle missions.

Inspiration4 launch Credit: SpaceX

Alongside, Issacman, 38, the crew consisted of Hayley Arceneaux, a 29-year-old cancer survivor and physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee; geoscientist and artist Dr. Sian Proctor, 51; and data engineer Christopher Sembroski, 41.

The four members of the crew represented the mission's four pillars: leadership (Isaacman), hope (Arceneaux), prosperity (Proctor), and generosity (Sembroski).

Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Chris Sembroski Inspiration4 crew The Inspiration4 crew (L-R): Jared Isaacman, Dr. Sian Proctor, Hayley Arceneaux and Chris Sembroski | Credit: JOHN KRAUS/© 2021 Inspiration4 2021/Netflix/AFP via Getty

Arceneaux, a former patient at St. Jude, was selected as the flight's chief medical officer in late February.

After being diagnosed at age 10 with osteosarcoma — a type of bone cancer that typically affects the arms or the legs — she had surgery to replace part of her femur with an internal prosthesis that could be expanded over time without additional surgery. Arceneaux is now the first person with a prosthesis to go to space.

"The one thing that I'm most excited about this mission is that I'm going up with a big rod in my leg," she previously told PEOPLE, explaining that she had dreams of becoming an astronaut when she was a child. "I could have never have been an astronaut until this mission because I would have had to have been physically perfect, and I don't fit into that category. I love that this mission is changing that."

In her final diary for PEOPLE before the mission on Sept. 14, Arceneaux said she felt "calm and excited" ahead of the life-changing trip.