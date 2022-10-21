Elon Musk reportedly plans to cut Twitter's workforce by a large percentage if his deal to buy the company goes through.

Musk, 51, told potential investors that as owner he planned to get rid of nearly 75 percent of the company's 7,500 workers, according to internal documents and interviews obtained by The Washington Post. The move would bring the company down to a staff of just over 2,000.

Regardless of what happens with the Musk deal, Twitter's current management allegedly already plans to lessen the company's workforce by "a quarter" by the end of next year, cutting payroll by about $800 million, the newspaper reported, citing corporate documents and people familiar with the matter.

Legal representatives for Musk, as well as a representative for Twitter, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chesnot/Getty Images

Musk is expected to close his deal to purchase Twitter by Oct. 28, according to the Post. His move to own the social media company comes about after he first agreed to purchase Twitter in April.

Nearly three months later, he changed his mind and announced he planned to back out of the deal, alleging that Twitter was in "breach of multiple provisions" of an original agreement.

Twitter then filed a lawsuit against Musk, in hopes of compelling him to follow through with the acquisition. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE in July, Twitter claimed Musk acted in "bad faith" after reaching a deal to buy the social media platform.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images; Getty Images

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Earlier this month, Musk sent a letter to Twitter, proposing to acquire the platform at the original price he agreed on, provided Twitter dropped its lawsuit, according to Bloomberg and The New York Times.

The lawsuit has since been paused by a Delaware judge, according to Reuters. Both sides have until Oct. 28 to finalize the deal.

RELATED VIDEO: Elon Musk Responds to Twitter's Plan to Sue Him Over Terminated Deal to Buy Social Media Platform

During a Tesla earnings call on Wednesday, Musk then said that he is looking forward to completing the deal.

"[I am] excited about the Twitter situation," Musk said, according to Variety and Insider. "Although obviously myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now, the long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater [than] its current value."