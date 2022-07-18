Elon Musk spent time in Mykonos, Greece one week after filing to back out of his $44 billion Twitter deal

Elon Musk Puts Twitter Sale Behind Him and Parties on Luxury Yacht in Greece

Elon Musk arrived in Mykonos on a yacht with friends and in the company of a beautiful brunette out in the Greek sunshine

Elon Musk is on vacation!

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, 51, was spotted relaxing on a luxury yacht moored off the coast of Mykonos, Greece, Sunday.

Keeping things casual in a plain T-shirt and black swim shorts, Musk appeared to be kicking back with friends following the termination of his deal to purchase Twitter and an escalating feud with former president Donald Trump.

Musk's newly-made spat with Trump, 76, started during a July 9 political rally in Alaska, when Trump spoke about the billionaire's claim that he'd recently voted for a Republican for the first time, according to The Washington Post.

"He said the other day, 'Oh, I've never voted for a Republican.' I said, 'I didn't know that,'" Trump said at the rally. "He told me he voted for me, so he's another bull— artist."

Musk responded to Trump's criticism via Twitter in a reply to a Breitbart News tweet that posted Trump's comments.

"I don't hate the man, but it's time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset," wrote Musk. "Dems should also call off the attack – don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

Trump, whose permanent Twitter ban — a result of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — Musk previously claimed he would reverse, replied on Truth Social that Musk "should focus on getting himself out of the Twitter mess because he could owe $44 billion for something that's perhaps worthless."

In a further post, Trump mulled about why Musk was "allowed to break the $15 million stock purchase barrier on Twitter without any reporting?"

"That is a very serious breach! Have fun Elon and @jack, go to it!" he wrote, bringing Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey into the conversation.

After Musk filed to terminate his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on July 8, the social media company's board said it planned to sue him to make sure the much-anticipated deal finally goes through.

Bloomberg reported on Sunday that the company hired law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP on July 10, to represent them in a forthcoming suit, citing "people familiar with the matter."

Musk responded to Twitter's plan to force him to acquire the company via lawsuit by tweeting a meme of himself laughing in a series of four photos, with captions that read: "They said I couldn't buy Twitter, Then they wouldn't disclose bot info, Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court, Now they have to disclose bot info in court."

When Musk filed to terminate the deal, he claimed that Twitter did not provide enough information about the number of fake accounts and bots on the social media platform, and didn't give his team enough data to do their own analysis.