"This was before the last 3, or whatever it was," Mark Cuban remarked while recounting a text message exchange he previously had with Elon Musk

Elon Musk Once Said 'Mars Needs People' After Mark Cuban Asked How Many Kids He Wants, Cuban Recalls

Elon Musk once had a cheeky response when asked about his growing family.



During a recent interview on the Full Send podcast, Mark Cuban said that Musk — whose sights are set on going to Mars within his lifetime — has joked about how he might personally populate the Red Planet.

"I know Elon a tiny bit," the 63-year-old billionaire, who recently launched Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company, said at one point during the episode, which was posted online last week.

"He's a different dude," Cuban remarked.

Cuban went on to share a brief story about a congratulatory text he sent the SpaceX and Tesla CEO, 51, in the past after the billionaire welcomed a child.

"He had another kid, right? This was before the last 3, or whatever it was," Cuban shared. "I'm like, 'Dude, congratulations, how many are you going to have?' He sends me a text back, 'Mars needs people.'"

Although Cuban said he sent Musk a message in response, the businessman and philanthropist never replied.

"I don't think he likes me," added Cuban.

Earlier this month, shortly after a report revealed that Musk had fathered twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis last November, Musk seemingly alluded to the baby news in a tweet about the "underpopulation crisis."

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far," he wrote.

Minutes later he also brought Mars into the equation, writing, "Population of Mars is still zero people!"

According to the court documents, the twins — whose sexes were not made public and names were redacted from the papers — were born in Austin, Texas.

The papers reveal that in April, Musk and Zilis, who is the project director at his Neuralink company, asked a county court to change their babies' names so they would "have their father's last name and contain their mother's last name as part of their middle name."

The twins' arrival came just weeks before Musk and his former partner Grimes welcomed a baby girl via a surrogate in December. She revealed the birth of daughter Exa Dark Sideræl in a cover story for Vanity Fair. They are also parents to 2-year-old son X Æ A-12.

Additionally, Musk shares 18-year-old twins Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, along with triplets Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006, with his first wife, Justine Wilson. Their first son, Nevada Musk, died at 10 weeks.

The outspoken billionaire has not shied away from sharing his thoughts about increasing the global birth rate in the past.

Back in December 2021, he stated that there are "not enough people" in the world at Wall Street Journal's annual CEO Council in December 2021.