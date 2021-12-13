"Few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too," said Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal

Elon Musk Named Time's 2021 Person of the Year: 'The Richest Example of a Massive Shift'

On Monday, the magazine announced that Elon Musk — the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as the wealthiest man in the world — has received the annual honor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal explained the decision in an editor's letter.

"Person of the Year is a marker of influence, and few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially life off Earth too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."

In addition to championing the electric vehicle and the privatization of space exploration, Musk has been unloading his homes and some stock — all factors in Time's decision.

"The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune," Time wrote. "He tosses satellites into orbit and harnesses the sun; he drives a car he created that uses no gas and barely needs a driver. With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance."

Time also named the researchers who worked on the COVID-19 vaccine as this year's Heroes of the Year on Monday.

That cover image shows scientists Katalin Kariko, Barney S. Graham, Kizzmekia Corbett and Drew Weissman — individuals who "achieved a breakthrough of singular importance, introducing an innovative and highly effective vaccine platform, based on mRNA, that will impact our health and well-being far beyond this pandemic," the magazine wrote.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Elon Musk Time Person of the Year 2021 Credit: TIME

Each year, Time awards its annual Person of the Year title to an individual, or individuals, who were highly notable and influential over the past 12 months. The honor is selected by the magazine's editors, according to NBC News.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

This year, Time also included an Entertainer of the Year, an Athlete of the Year and the aforementioned Heroes of the Year, alongside the main honoree. The Entertainer of the Year was previously awarded to singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo, while the Athlete of the Year went to gymnast Simone Biles.