Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos Attend F1 Grand Prix in Miami, Showing Support for Rival Teams

The two billionaires haven't always seen eye to eye and apparently were supporting different racing teams over the weekend

By
Published on May 8, 2023 06:24 PM
Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos
Photo: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images; Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Two of the world's richest men descended upon Miami over the weekend for a little Formula 1 fun!

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk were both in attendance at the 2023 Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida, where they showed support for separate teams.

Musk, 51, was accompanied by his son X Æ A-12 as he paid a visit to the Oracle Red Bull Racing team on Saturday.

"Yesterday in the pit," the Twitter owner wrote alongside a group photo with drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez — who finished the race in the top two spots — and team principal Christian Horner.

Meanwhile, the 59-year-old Amazon co-founder was photographed with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown. (As Insider noted, AWS, an Amazon subsidiary, actually sponsors yet another team, Ferrari.)

In response to a separate social media post, which noted the fact that both billionaires, who haven't always seen eye to eye, attended the event, Musk simply wrote that he had a "fun discussion of aero & battery technology in F1" and "proposed a pure EV vs gas/hybrid F1 race."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez at the final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix. Clive Mason - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

Bezos was also seen spending time with partner Lauren Sánchez at the American Express Presents Carbone Beach party Saturday night.

The couple seemed excited to be celebrating as they were photographed holding hands on a red carpet before the big race.

The longtime rivalry between Bezos and Musk has been going on for over a decade, dating back to 2004. Notably, they've engaged in a years-long space race with their respective reusable rocket companies.

Musk had founded Space Exploration Technologies (a.k.a. SpaceX), in 2002 — two years after Bezos launched Blue Origin in 2000.

The dispute disappeared from the public eye for nearly a decade before resurfacing in 2013, when Blue Origin filed a complaint against SpaceX's attempt to lease out NASA's launchpad.

The request was rejected, and SpaceX eventually prevailed in taking over the pad.

Since then, the feuding billionaires have traded several jabs.

Back in 2021, Musk spoke about Bezos during an interview with the Financial Times, saying that while his fellow billionaire has "reasonably good engineering aptitude," he thought Bezos "does not seem to be willing to spend mental energy getting into the details of engineering."

"[He] does take himself a bit too seriously," he added. "In some ways, I'm trying to goad him into spending more time at Blue Origin so they make more progress. As a friend of mine says, he should spend more time at Blue Origin and less time in the hot tub."

Most recently, in Sept. 2022, Musk shared his displeasure with Amazon's Lord of the Rings series on Twitter.

