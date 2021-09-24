Elon Musk and Grimes, who were first romantically linked in May 2018, share 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii

Elon Musk and Grimes Split After 3 Years: 'We Are Semi-Separated but Still Love Each Other'

Elon Musk and Grimes are going their separate ways.

The 50-year-old SpaceX founder has confirmed that he and the Canadian singer, 33, have broken up.

"We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," Musk — who shares 16-month-old son X Æ A-Xii with Grimes — told The New York Post's Page Six.

"It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA," he added. "She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

Although the singer walked the red carpet solo at this year's Met Gala earlier this month, Musk did attend the event with her, Page Six previously reported.

The news was announced one week after SpaceX's Inspiration4, which featured an all-civilian crew, splashed down safely off the Florida coast.

Musk and the musician were first romantically linked in May 2018, when they made their public debut at the Met Gala following his split from Amber Heard.

"I do actually just really love my boyfriend," she said at the time, adding of their relationship, "No one believes me about this, but I just did not understand what I was getting into at all."

"Not that I'm mad about it. I just didn't think it would be a thing," she continued. "The s— that's happened with my boyfriend this year has overwritten so much of my life's work."

Since welcoming their son last May, the Tesla founder has been open about how Grimes has been taking a more active parenting role in their baby's life.

"Well, babies are just eating and pooping machines, you know? Right now there's not much I can do," he told The New York Times in a July interview.

"Grimes has a much bigger role than me right now," he continued, adding, "When the kid gets older, there will be more of a role for me."