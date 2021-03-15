Elon Musk has a unique new title at his electric car company, where he is also CEO

Elon Musk Files Paperwork to Be Called the ‘Technoking of Tesla,' CFO Named ‘Master of Coin’

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has long been open about his passion for music, and now, he's officially made it part of his title at the electric car company.

On Monday, the company submitted a new regulatory filing to name Musk "Technoking of Tesla." It also announced chief financial officer, Zach Kirkhorn, will be given the title of "Master of Coin."

"Effective as of March 15, 2021, the titles of Elon Musk and Zach Kirkhorn have changed to Technoking of Tesla and Master of Coin, respectively," the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission reads.

Both Musk and Kirkhorn will keep their respective positions as CEO and CFO, the paperwork stated.

Before the filing was submitted, Musk tweeted about his love of music, writing, "It makes my heart sing," on Sunday night.

But Musk doesn't only enjoy listening to music, he also makes it. In January 2020, the 49-year-old multi-billionaire shared an EDM track titled, "Don't Doubt ur Vibe," a song he both wrote and performed.

Musk's longtime girlfriend, Grimes, is also a singer. They welcomed their first child together, X AE A-Xii, on May 4, 2020.

Kirkhorn's new title — Master of Coin — is likely not only a nod to Game of Thrones, but also the company's investment in the cryptocurrency bitcoin.

In February, Tesla announced it had bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin and would be allowing customers to purchase vehicles with the digital currency.

"I do at this point think Bitcoin is a good thing. I'm late to the party, but I am a supporter of bitcoin," Musk — who briefly became the world's wealthiest person in November — recently said on the audio chat app Clubhouse, CNN reported.