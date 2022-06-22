In April, one of Elon Musk's 18-year-old twins filed to legally change her name and gender, and said she no longer wishes "to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form"

Elon Musk's Ex Justine Shares Sweet Family Chat After Their Child Says She Doesn't 'Wish to Be Related' to Dad

In an April 18 petition filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her birthday, one of the Tesla CEO's twins asked to legally change her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson (the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson). Additionally, the teenager is seeking recognition of her gender as female and the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

"Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote in a short statement.

Vivian is one of five children that Justine, a 49-year-old Canadian author, shares with the 50-year-old businessman, who is the richest man in the world. Their first child tragically died when he was 10 weeks old from sudden infant death syndrome in 2002.



The pair, who tied the knot in 2000, separated in 2008.

On Monday, Justine tweeted about a recent interaction between herself and one of her 18-year-olds, without specifying if the conversation was with Vivian or her twin.

"'I had a weird childhood,' my 18 year old said to me. 'I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am,'" Justine wrote on Monday, the same day that news of the court documents began circulating.

The mom tweeted that she told her child, "I'm very proud of you," to which the teen replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

PEOPLE has contacted Musk's attorney, a Tesla rep and Musk's ex-wife Justine for comment. An attempt to reach Vivian was unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, Musk — who has not spoken publicly about the court filing — shared a brief message about his children over the weekend.

"Happy Father's Day," he wrote on Twitter. He added in a separate message, "I love all my kids so much."

The billionaire also shares two children with musician Grimes.

In the past, Musk has been vocal on Twitter regarding his opinions about preferred pronouns for transgender and nonbinary people.

After being criticized in December 2020 for a since-deleted tweet seemingly mocking the use of preferred pronouns, the SpaceX CEO said that while he "absolutely" supported transgender people, he believed "all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Nearly five months prior, in July 2020, Musk tweeted, "Pronouns suck."

In May 2022, one month after his daughter's court filing, Musk — who considers himself a political "moderate" — said that he plans to vote for Republican candidates moving forward.