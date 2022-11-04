Elon Musk Claims He Had 'No Choice' But to Make Mass Layoffs at Twitter

Elon Musk claims he had no choice but to fire thousands of Twitter's employees just days after he purchased the company.

On Thursday evening Twitter employees were advised that their future at the company would be confirmed the following morning via email.

While the exact number of employees fried has not been confirmed by the company, sources close to the situation told The New York Times that the Tesla CEO, 51, planned to fire around half of Twitter's 7,500 employees.

Now, Musk is speaking out about the decision on Twitter.

"Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," he wrote.

He added, "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required."

Earlier Friday, Musk claimed Twitter had suffered "a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

"Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he continued, ignoring that his critics and advertisers were also exercising their free speech.

Employees have since taken legal action against the social media platform.

Multiple Twitter employees have filed a class-action lawsuit against the company and its new owner, stating that the layoffs they're facing under his rule are in violation of labor laws.

The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in San Francisco federal court, PEOPLE confirms.

In it, employees are asking the court to issue an order that would require Twitter to follow the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN), which helps ensure advance notice of at least 60 days for mass layoffs in large companies.

Employees are also asking the court to restrict Twitter from urging employees to sign documents that could give up their right to pursue legal action against the company.

Musk's lawyers and representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment when contacted about the lawsuit.