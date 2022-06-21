"I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father," Elon Musk's daughter said, according to a court document

Elon Musk's Child Says She Doesn't 'Wish to Be Related' to Billionaire in Petition to Change Name and Gender

One of Elon Musk's 18-year-old twins has filed to legally change her name and gender and said she no longer wishes to be related to her father, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Filed by Xavier Alexander Musk in Los Angeles County Superior Court shortly after her 18th birthday, the April 18 petition seeks the legal change of her name to Vivian Jenna Wilson (the maiden name of her mother, Justine Wilson); recognition of her gender as female; and the issuance of a new birth certificate to reflect the changes.

The young woman included a short sentence explaining her request for the changes: "Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form," she wrote in the petition.

PEOPLE has contacted Musk's attorney, a Tesla rep and Musk's ex-wife Justine for comment. An attempt to reach Vivian was unsuccessful.

Vivian is one of five children shared between Justine, a 49-year-old Canadian author, and Musk, 50, the richest man in the world. The couple married in 2000 and divorced in 2008.

On Monday, Justine tweeted about a recent interaction between herself and one of her 18-year-old children but did not clarify if it was about Vivian or her twin Griffin.

Justine wrote that her child remarked, "I had a weird childhood" and "I can't believe I'm as normal-seeming as I am."

The mom tweeted that she told her child, "I'm very proud of you," to which the child replied, "I'm proud of myself!"

April's court filing went public on Monday, the day after Musk wrote "I love all my kids so much" on Twitter in honor of Father's Day.

Musk has been vocal on Twitter regarding his opinions about preferred pronouns for transgender and nonbinary people. After being criticized in December 2020 for a since-deleted tweet seemingly mocking the use of preferred pronouns, the SpaceX CEO said that while he "absolutely" supported transgender people, he believed "all these pronouns are an esthetic nightmare."

Musk then quote-tweeted a December 2017 post from Tesla about how the automaker received a perfect rating from the Human Rights Campaign as one of the "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality."

Nearly five months prior, in July 2020, Musk tweeted, "Pronouns suck."

In May 2022, one month after his daughter's court filing, Musk expressed his intent to support the Republican Party, which is actively pushing anti-LGBTQ laws in various states across the U.S., during the November midterm elections.

The self-proclaimed moderate said, "I have voted overwhelmingly for Democrats, historically. Overwhelmingly. Like I'm not sure, I might never have voted for a Republican, just to be clear. Now this election, I will."

Specifically, Musk has shown support for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed the controversial "Parental Rights in Education" bill — denounced as the "Don't Say Gay" law — in March.