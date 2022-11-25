Elon Musk Brought 2-Year-Old Son to Tense Meetings in Twitter Offices: Report

Elon Musk's 2-year-old son was present as Twitter's new owner held tense meetings in the company's offices, The Washington Post reported.

According to the newspaper, Musk brought son X Æ A-Xii, his first child with singer Grimes, to Twitter's offices while meeting with Trust and Safety Office Yoel Roth in October.

The child was reportedly running around the headquarters as Musk attempted to continue discussions about Twitter's future. Moreover, Musk's son had seemingly taken over the conference room, which the Post reported "was strewn with toys" during the boy's visit.

During an interview with Vanity Fair in March, Grimes told the outlet that Musk often takes their son with him, as he sees the boy as "a protégé."

"I think E is really seeing him as a protégé and bringing him to everything and stuff.… X is out there. His situation is like that," said Grimes.

Musk and Grimes quietly welcomed their second child in December 2021, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, though they've nicknamed her Y, according to Vanity Fair.

Grimes explained her daughter's unique name to the outlet, telling Vanity Fair that Exa refers to a supercomputing term, exaFLOPS, while Dark represents "the unknown." She explained, "People fear it, but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe."

Sideræl, the third part of Y's full name, is pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el," according to Vanity Fair.

Grimes called the word "a more elven" spelling of sidereal, which she defined as "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space-time, not our relative earth time."

Sideræl has a double meaning, too, as a shoutout to Grimes' favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Since the billionaire purchased Twitter, users have expressed concern over his ability to succeed in his new venture.

After the billionaire Tesla CEO — whose time at Twitter began with mass layoffs — told his employees over email that they either had to work in an "extremely hardcore" fashion or leave the company, hundreds of employees decided to quit, per Reuters.

Musk's demand for employees to either work "long hours at high intensity" or leave, which Reuters reports happened via email, came after he bought the platform for $44 billion last month following a legal battle that ensued after he backed out of the deal in July.

Musk reportedly let go of about half of Twitter's then-7,500 workforce just days later.

Twitter did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on the reports of employees leaving the company, the office closures or users' tweets about the platform shutting down. According to The New York Times, Twitter no longer has a communications team.