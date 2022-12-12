Elon Musk Booed at Dave Chappelle Show When Introduced by Comedian as 'Richest Man in the World'

Elon Musk received a lukewarm welcome from the crowd at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco over the weekend

By
Published on December 12, 2022 04:09 PM
Elon Musk
Elon Musk. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Elon Musk received a lukewarm welcome from the crowd at Dave Chappelle's stand-up show in San Francisco on Sunday.

The Twitter CEO, 51, was greeted with a mix of boos and cheers after Chappelle, 49, brought him to the stage during the event at the Chase Center, as seen in a since-deleted NSFW clip on Twitter, according to CNBC.

Chappelle asked the crowd to "make some noise for the richest man in the world" as he introduced the billionaire, who has laid off thousands of employees and continuously courted controversy since purchasing the social media platform in late October.

"You weren't expecting this, were you?" Musk replied after hearing the crowd's mixed reaction.

"It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience," the comedian remarked.

Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle
(L-R) Elon Musk, Dave Chappelle. Taylor Hill/Getty; Charley Gallay/Getty

As members of the crowd continued to boo, Chappelle tured to one section and said, "All these people that are booing — I'm just pointing out the obvious — they have terrible seats in the stadium."

The account that originally posted the video appears to have been suspended or removed on Twitter, per CNBC, although the video is still circulating on other accounts.

Musk attempted to brush off the criticism, suggesting that only 10% of the crowd was booing him.

"Still, that's a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life (frequent on Twitter)," he tweeted Monday morning.

However, writer James Yu, who was in attendance, tweeted that "a good 80% of the stadium" was booing Musk at the event. Several other Twitter users reported hearing a majority of the crowd boo the billionaire.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the billionaire was booed for nearly five minutes.

Elon Musk arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Elon Musk. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

Musk has faced much public backlash in recent months, especially for his handling of Twitter since purchasing the company for $44 billion.

In addition to the aforementioned layoffs, some of which have resulted in lawsuits, Musk has been criticized for restoring the account of former President Donald Trump, the rollout of the new "Twitter Blue" verification system, the apparent rise of hate speech on the platform, and more.

Chappelle has also faced public backlash recently. Last month, the comedian was criticized for perpetuating antisemitism while addressing comments made by Kanye West in his monologue on Saturday Night Live.

The comedian was previously criticized for making several jokes that targeted the LGBTQ+ community, particularly transgender people, during his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer.

