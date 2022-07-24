Elon Musk Allegedly Had 'Brief' Affair with Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin's Wife Nicole Shanahan: Report

CEO, and chief engineer at SpaceX, Elon Musk, arrives for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2022 theme is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion". (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock (12991002e) (FILE) Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Files For Divorce From Nicole Shanahan. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - SEPTEMBER 25: American author Nicole Shanahan and husband/Co-Founder of Google/Alphabet Sergey Brin arrive at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (FILE) Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin Files For Divorce From Nicole Shanahan, Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles, California, United States - 18 Jun 2022

Elon Musk allegedly had an affair with Sergey Brin's wife, according to a new report.

Last fall, the Tesla CEO, 51, was involved in a "brief affair" with the Google co-founder's wife, Nicole Shanahan, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk and Brin were previously longtime friends, the outlet said, with Brin even giving Musk $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Musk has said over the years that he "regularly crashed" at Brin's home in Silicon Valley.

The publication's sources reportedly said that there has been increasing tension between the two moguls and their teams following the alleged "liaison" in December 2021, with Brin requesting that his financial advisers sell his personal investments in Musk's companies.

Representatives for Musk, Brin and Shanahan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment and did not comment to the WSJ.

Brin filed for a dissolution of marriage from Shanahan back in early January, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Together the pair share a young daughter. Brin was previously married to 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki from 2007 to 2015, and they share son Benji, 13, and daughter Chloe, 11.

Brin cited "irreconcilable differences" in his separation from Shanahan, Business Insider first reported, noting that the pair owned joint assets but how they were to be divided was "to be determined."

Additionally, Brin asked for joint custody of their daughter. He also said that he is not seeking spousal support from Shanahan and requested she not be awarded it either.

Brin and Shanahan enlisted a private "temporary judge" to preside over the case, according to Business Insider.

Brin filed in Santa Clara Superior Court as California deals with a backlogged system. The private temporary judge will allow the couple to expedite their divorce despite the backlogged courts. It also ensures a higher level of privacy.

"Petitioner is a co-founder of Google and one of the wealthiest and most famous technology entrepreneurs in the world. Because of the high-profile nature of their relationship, there is likely to be significant public interest in their dissolution and child custody issues," Brin's attorney wrote in a filing, adding: "Of great concern is that such publicity puts their minor child at risk of danger, harassment, and even kidnapping, if the specifics of their day-to-day whereabouts are exposed to the public."