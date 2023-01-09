Ellen DeGeneres Videos Flood Waters Near Her Home as the Residents of Montecito Are Ordered to Evacuate

The storm comes on the fifth anniversary of the deadly mudslides and fires that left 23 people dead in 2018

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 9, 2023 09:12 PM
Ellen DeGeneres Showing off a raging river of muddy water in Montecito amid the storm: https://twitter.com/ellendegeneres/status/1612591946635284480?s=46&t=6m7bDP2BCoy1YsuDR2VTfA
Photo: twitter

Ellen DeGeneres is giving people a look at just how dangerous the recent heavy rains have made the area of Montecito, where she and other stars like Oprah and Prince Harry live.

In a clip posted on Twitter, the former talk show host, 64, can be seen standing on a bank, showing off the raging water behind her. DeGeneres said the creek is located right by her house and "never flows," but the heavy rains from a recent storm have changed that.

"It's probably about 9ft up, and it could go another 2ft up," she said in the video, moving the camera to display just how powerful the water was. "We have horses ready to evacuate."

On Monday, the area was hit with the latest round of severe storms moving throughout the state, with the National Weather Service reporting at least 8 inches of rain falling over the area over the course of 12 hours, per NBC News.

The heavy rains and flooding prompted the Montecito fire department to issue an evacuation order for all Montecito residents and residents of Sycamore Canyon in Santa Barbara on Monday.

In the nearby county of San Luis Obispo, residents were also told to evacuate with numerous areas experiencing extreme flooding. At least one driver was killed while a mother and her 5-year-old were washed away in flood waters. Bystanders were able to rescue to the woman but the search for the boy had to be called off as conditions worsened.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also declared a state of emergency one day earlier, noting that 12 residents have already died from flooding and other storm-related impacts over the past few weeks.

The impacts from the heavy rains are reminiscent of a similar storm that hit Montecito in January, 2018 and killed 23 people – something DeGeneres touched on in her video.

"This is the 5 year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives," DeGeneres said. "This is crazy. On the five year anniversary, we're having unprecedented rain."

"We need to be nicer to mother nature cause mother nature is not happy with us," she added. "Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody."

January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
Hector Amezcua/The Sacramento Bee via ZUMA Press Wire

Following the 2018 storm, DeGeneres got emotional on her show discussing the deadly destruction to Montecito following mudslides caused by the heavy rains and her and her wife Portia de Rossi's evacuation from their home.

"It's not just a wealthy community, it's filled with a lot of different types of people from all backgrounds. And there are families missing, there are people who are missing family members," DeGeneres said, sharing a photo of the street in front of her house that was filled with mud-covered debris.

"They're finding people and bodies and I mean, you hear the word mudslide and you have no idea the impact that it has, but after the largest fire in California history, it's catastrophic. It is beyond recognizable," she added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oprah, who also lives in Montecito, Facetimed the host sharing that she thought the damage was "devastating."

"But we're going to do what we do," Oprah said. "We're going to come together and we're going to do what great Americans do all the time. We're going to help each other. We're going to help each other out wherever needed."

Related Articles
SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 07: Cars drive by a sign warning of storms hitting the Bay Area on January 07, 2023 in Sausalito, California. The San Francisco Bay Area continues to get drenched by powerful atmospheric river events that have brought high winds and flooding rains. The storms have toppled trees, flooded roads and cut power to tens of thousands. Storms are lined up over the Pacific Ocean and are expected to bring more rain and wind through next week. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Extreme Weather Has Killed 12 in California in 10 Days — and More Rains Are Coming: 'Be Cautious'
January 2, 2023, Sacramento County, California, USA: Flooded homes are seen in Point Pleasant, California, on Monday, as an evacuation order for residents in Point Pleasant and a shelter-in-place order for those in Wilton remained in effect. A historic atmospheric river dumped a deluge of rain across Northern California in the final days of 2022. The Cosumnes River swelled to its highest level ever in history on Sunday and parts of Sacramento County flooded.
2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Redwood Tree Falls on Home During Powerful Storm in California
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13672332a) Doctors collect the bodies of victims in a fuel tanker explosion in the Salang Tunnel through the Hindu Kush mountains, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, . Over a dozen people were killed and injured when a fuel tanker exploded in the tunnel a local official said Sunday Parwan, Afghanistan - 18 Dec 2022
Fuel Tanker Tunnel Fire Kills at Least 19, Injures 32 Others in Afghanistan
ellen degeneres
Ellen DeGeneres Lists Montecito Cottage for Sale for $6 Million — See Inside!
Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like ‘Lava’
Massive Mudslides Destroy Restaurant and Damage Homes in Southern California: Looked Like 'Lava'
oak glen mudslide
Body of 62-Year-Old Woman Found After She Went Missing in Southern California Mudslides
Hurricane Survivors. Courtesy of Maureen and Rich Vath.
After Harrowing Escape from Island in Hurricane Ian's Path, Couple Can't Wait to Go Home: 'It's Paradise'
50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in Southern California
Over 50 People Rescued After Mudslide Traps Cars in California: 'The Mud Came Up Really Fast'
San Bernardino County Fire/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CilfEUtpmle/. Dog Reunited w/ Fam
California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide
Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian Rips Roof Off Florida Hospital, Flooding ICU Where Patients Had to Be Moved to Other Floors
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue Dozens in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: ‘It Is a War Zone’  Michael Murphy (left) and Gary Murphy
Duo Deploy Boat to Rescue 29 People in Hard-Hit Fort Myers After Hurricane Ian: 'It Is a War Zone'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (13397261a) This satellite image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Fiona in the Caribbean on . Fiona threatened to dump up to 16 inches (41 centimeters) of rain in parts of Puerto Rico on Saturday as forecasters placed the U.S. territory under a hurricane watch and people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages Tropical Weather, Puerto Rico - 17 Sep 2022
Hurricane Fiona Causes Entire Island of Puerto Rico to Lose Power
In this aerial view, people wade through the flooded street of their neighborhood in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, on September 30, 2022, after Hurricane Ian slammed the area.
See Photos of Hurricane Ian's Path as Historic Storm Moves from Florida to South Carolina
In this image made from a NASA livestream, Hurricane Ian is seen from the International Space Station on . Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa on Wednesday as a catastrophic Category 4 storm Tropical Weather, Outer Space - 28 Sep 2022
Hurricane Ian Knocks Out Power for More Than 2.5 Million People in Florida
General view of the St. Pete pier as the first winds of Hurricane Ian arrive on September 28, 2022 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.
'Life-Threatening' Hurricane Ian Nears Florida as Officials Warn of Catastrophic Flooding and Winds
brazil mudslide
Nearly 100 Dead After Mudslides Rip Through Brazilian City Petropolis: 'No One Could Predict'