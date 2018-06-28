14-Year-Old Texas Boy Scout Dies After Tree Falls on Tent During Summer Camping Trip

A Texas family is mourning the death of a 14-year-old Boy Scout who died on Monday night after a tree fell on his tent during a storm, PEOPLE confirms.

Elijah Knight, of Cypress, Texas, was at Bert Adams Scout Camp in Covington, Georgia, for a week-long summer camp when “severe weather rolled through,” knocking down at least 40 trees in the area, Jeff Alexander, with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, tells PEOPLE.

“One of the trees fell on a tent that was being occupied by the scout camper that was killed,” Alexander says. “He was the only person injured in the whole incident. He had pretty severe trauma to his chest and neck.”

Officials with Newton County Coroner’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Alexander says authorities were on scene “immediately” after a scout leader called 911. He said he believes the troop Knight was with had arranged to return home the next day.

It is unclear whether there were other campers in the tent with Knight, who officials said was attending his fourth (and final) week of summer camp, WAGA reported.

Tracy Techau, with the Atlanta Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America — which operates the camp — confirmed the death in a statement to the outlet.

“This is a very difficult time for our Scouting family. We are sad to confirm the death of one of our Scouts following a weather-related incident at Bert Adams Scout Camp,” Techau said.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the victim and his family, and we will support them in any way that we can. Please join us in keeping all those affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Officials with Boy Scouts of America did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.